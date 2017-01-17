Love it or hate it, the 2018 Ford Mustang (pictured below) has an all-new face. But that's not the only thing that separates it from the outgoing model. A 10-speed automatic, three new colors, and ten new wheel designs also join the available options list. Not to mention the death of the 3.7-liter V6, may it rest in peace.

Still, it’ll be a few months before Ford rips its top off and gets it ready for some fun in the sun. Thankfully, rendering artist X-Tomi Design isn’t making us wait that long with his latest rendering. This is his take on the 2018 Mustang GT convertible, it it's awfully close (we suspect) to what it will actually look like when it hits the production line.

It retains all the features one might find on the coupe, obviously, but presents the new design sans top. Rendered here in GT spec, under the hood it will have the same a 5.0-liter V8 which pairs to a new 10-speed automatic that Ford says makes for even quicker shifts, and improve fuel economy all the same. If you want a good ol’ fashion do-it-yourself shifter, the six-speed manual still comes standard on all Mustangs.

The new Mustang will be hitting dealerships later this fall, and though the company hasn't given out pricing details just yet, we assume the GT convertible rendered here will be priced around the same as the current 2017 GT convertible ($43,890). The four-cylinder EcoBoost coupe, meanwhile, is expected to start at under $30,000.

Source: X-Tomi Design