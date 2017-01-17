Hide press release Show press release

EXTREMELY ATHLETIC, EXTREMELY VERSATILE: THE NEW MINI JOHN COOPER

WORKS COUNTRYMAN

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – January 17, 2017 – The second generation of the MINI

Countryman is the biggest and most versatile model in the entire range of the

tradition-steeped British brand. And another superlative now applies to the power

unit of the MINI John Cooper Works Countryman. With an output of 228 hp, it is

the most powerful engine ever to be fitted in a MINI: in combination with the

standard all-wheel drive system ALL4 and a robust vehicle concept, it ensures that

the latest addition to the family of top John Cooper Works athletes takes the MINI

experience to a whole new level – in terms of both race track feeling on the road

and extreme driving fun over unsurfaced terrain.

The new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman sprints from zero to 60 mph in

6.2 seconds with both the standard 6-speed manual transmission and the optional

8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic transmission. In doing so it is 0.8 to

0.9 seconds quicker than the MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4. The superior

performance qualities of the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman are

likewise reflected in its elasticity on interim sprints, cornering agility and

deceleration performance. These qualities are the product of an overall package

that has been compiled based on John Cooper Works racing expertise, including

not just the engine and all-wheel drive system but also a sports suspension with

18-inch John Cooper Works light alloy wheels and Brembo sports brake system,

special body features to optimize aerodynamic properties and cooling air intake,

and a model-specific cockpit with John Cooper Works sports seats. The

exceptional standing of the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman within the

premium compact segment is underscored by means of exclusive standard features including MINI Driving Modes, LED headlamps, Comfort Access keyless

entry and a 6.5-inch screen with the MINI Connected infotainment system.

The new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman: an overview of the facts and

figures.

– 4-cylinder turbo engine with 228 hp and 258 ft lbs torque.

– Efficiency-optimized all-wheel drive system ALL4 as standard.

– Sports suspension with Brembo sports brake system and 18-inch light alloy

wheels.

– Engine, suspension and Aerodynamic harmonised based on John Cooper Works

racing expertise.

– Sprint from zero to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds, 0.8 seconds faster than the

MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4, maximum speed: 145 mph.

– John Cooper Works Aerodynamic Kit with especially large air inlets at the front.

– Model-specific interior with John Cooper Works sports seats.

– Exclusive standard trim include LED headlamps, MINI Driving Modes and

Comfort Access.

– Five fully fledged seats, and a significant increase in space, luggage

compartment size and versatility as compared to the predecessor model.

– MINI Connected as a personal mobility assistant for everyday use and when

traveling.

More power, more space and more race track feeling on all terrains.

The new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman is the successor to the brand's first

top athlete designed for the compact segment and fitted as standard with the allwheel

drive system ALL4. The new car's advancement over its predecessor is

reflected not just in an output that is increased by 20 hp and the efficiencyoptimized

design of the ALL4 system but also in enlarged external dimensions

and a considerable increase in space, versatility and functionality. With an

addition of some 6.7 inches in length and 1.3 in width along with a wheelbase

extension of 2.9 inches, space availability on the five fully fledged seats is now

significantly optimized. The luggage compartment can be expanded as required

from 17.6 cubic feet to as much as 47.6 cubic feet. This makes the new MINI

John Cooper Works Countryman a top athlete with all-round qualities that

provides extreme driving fun and exceptional versatility – whether on the race

track, away from freshly paved highways, in everyday traffic, or over lengthier

distances.

World premiere in Shanghai, market launch in spring 2017.

The new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman will be presented to the public for

the first time in April 2017 at the Shanghai Motor Show. Vehicles will begin to

arrive in U.S. dealerships in April 2017.

Developed from longstanding experience of race tracks and rally trails.

In addition to state-of-the-art technology, the distinctive character of the new

MINI John Cooper Works Countryman is also derived from the brand’s longstanding and successful motor racing tradition. It was 55 years ago that the

classic Mini clinched its first victory – when the Mini Cooper won the British

Touring Car Championship. Since then the name of legendary sports car designer

John Cooper has stood for the brand’s racing success and the extreme driving fun

it offers on the road.

Exactly 50 years after the last of three outright wins by the classic Mini at the

Monte Carlo Rally, the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman now points the

way to further success in this discipline. The new edition of this all-rounder

provides the basis for the competition vehicle developed by MINI and the X-raid

Team for long-distance rallies. The MINI John Cooper Works Rally is set to take on

the challenges of the world's toughest marathon contests, starting with the Dakar

Rally in 2017. As such it succeeds the MINI ALL4 Racing, which was developed

based on the first generation of the MINI Countryman and won the Dakar Rally

four times in succession.

Perfectly harmonised overall package for top performance.

The John Cooper Works brand has been integrated under the MINI umbrella for

ten years. This close connection dates back to the early years of the classic Mini,

whose sporting talent was discovered and promoted by John Cooper. Today it

impacts positively on the extreme driving enjoyment offered by the

MINI John Cooper Works Countryman. The engine, transmission, all-wheel drive,

suspension, Aerodynamic and cockpit design are not just geared towards top

performance, they are also precisely harmonised with the vehicle concept of the

new MINI Countryman. As a result, the latest John Cooper Works model is an

overall package for thrilling performance, assembled with racing expertise.

Engine: power delivery and sound with racing character.

The 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine installed transversely at the front of the new

MINI John Cooper Works Countryman demonstrates performance characteristics

inspired by motor racing. It has a specific version of MINI TwinPower Turbo

Technology with a turbocharging system integrated in the cast steel manifold,

petrol direct injection, the fully variable valve control system VALVETRONIC and

variable camshaft control (double VANOS). Made of highly temperature-resistant

material, the turbocharger generates a charge-air pressure which is now increased

to 2.2 bar. This creates the basis for highly energetic and long-lasting power

delivery. The engine puts its maximum torque of 258 ft lbs on stream at between

1450 and 4500 rpm. It delivers its peak output of 228 hp within an engine speed

range of 5000 and 6000 rpm.

The particular features of the new engine developed for John Cooper Works

models include specific pistons, a large charge-air cooler and an additional

radiator. In addition there is a sports exhaust system that not only supports the

engine’s performance characteristics but also gives them an impressive acoustic

and visual dimension. Reduced exhaust gas pressure promotes spontaneous power

delivery, while a controllable exhaust flap and the special geometry of the tailpipe help generate the highly emotional sound that is typical of John Cooper Works

models. The sports exhaust system also has tapered chrome covers for the dual

tailpipes.

6-speed manual transmission as standard, 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic

transmission as an option.

The standard 6-speed manual transmission is weight-optimized in design as well

as exhibiting a high level of internal efficiency and shift comfort. A gear sensor

enables active engine speed adaptation for particularly dynamic shifting. Short

shifts and the model-specific gear lever knob facilitate precise gear selection. An

8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic transmissionis optionally available, operated

by means of a distinctively designed selector lever as well as shift paddles at the

steering wheel. It offers particularly short shift times and a Launch Control

function for traction-optimized sprint maneuvers from standing.

With ALL4 from the dirt road to the race track.

The performance capacity of the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman is not

just very high, it is also extremely versatile in terms of the potential range of uses.

This is due to the ALL4 all-wheel drive system, which not only optimizes traction

on unsurfaced terrain such as dirt roads but also enhances ride stability in adverse

weather conditions and improves agility when taking bends dynamically on the

race track. The system’s electronic control unit is linked to the DSC (Dynamic

Stability Control), ensuring a consistently fast and precise response at all times in

distributing the drive torque between the front and rear wheels.

Thanks to its compact and weight-optimized design, the current version of the

ALL4 all-wheel drive system offers a particularly efficient form of variable power

distribution. It consists of a power take-off bevel gear on the front axle

differential, a dual-section propeller shaft and a rear axle differential with an

electrohydraulically controlled hang-on clutch. In order to reduce the torque loss

that occurs when drive power is transferred to the rear axle, the new MINI John

Cooper Works Countryman uses active DSC with the brand’s characteristic frontwheel

drive in normal situations on the road. Only when necessary does the hangon

clutch relay drive torque to the rear wheels within a fraction of a second.

Sports chassis for maximum agility when sprinting, on bends and during braking

maneuvers.

The high-quality suspension technology of the new MINI John Cooper Works

Countryman offers the perfect basis for maximum performance and enthralling

handling properties. It is designed to harmonise with the extremely high engine

output of this versatile top athlete as well as its long wheelbase, large track and

low centre of gravity. A single-joint spring strut axle at the front is combined with

a multilink rear axle in a model-specific version. What is more, the optional sports

suspension of the new MINI John Cooper Works Clubman features a particularly

tight set-up of the suspension and damping systems. The speed-related Servotronic steering support – likewise a standard feature – promotes precise

handling on bends and comfortable maneuvering at low speeds.

The sports brake system was designed in collaboration with specialist

manufacturer Brembo and comprises 4-piston fixed-calliper disc brakes on the

front wheels, guaranteeing consistently high deceleration rates even when

subjected to intense use. The brake callipers are finished in red and bear the

John Cooper Works logo at the front. The Dynamic Stability Control system also

ensures optimum traction on sprints, agility on bends and safe deceleration. Its

functions include Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Electronic Differential Lock

Control (EDLC) – which acts as an electronic locking function for the front axle

differential – and Performance Control for agile turning when taking bends at

speed. The standard trim also includes 18-inch John Cooper Works light alloy

wheels in Black Thrill Spoke. John Cooper Works 19” light alloy wheels are

optionally available.

MINI Driving Modes and Dynamic Damper Control enable an individualised

vehicle set-up.

The standard MINI Driving Modes enable a vehicle set-up that is geared towards

both the situation on the road and the driver’s individual preferences. A rotary

switch at the base of the gear or selector lever is used to activate the settings

SPORT, MID and GREEN. This influences the characteristic curves of the

accelerator pedal and steering, the engine acoustics, the shift characteristics of

the 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic transmission, if the latter is fitted, and the

Dynamic Damper Control set-up. The characteristics of the electronically

controlled dampers are geared to a particularly dynamic driving style in SPORT

mode and support a more comfort-oriented style in the other two modes. GREEN

mode is designed for comfortable yet efficiency-optimized driving. A supporting

feature here is the coasting function, which can be used in conjunction with the 8-

speed Steptronic Sport Automatic transmission. In GREEN mode, the drivetrain is

decoupled at speeds above 35 mph as soon as the driver's foot is removed from the

accelerator pedal.

Exterior: a clear indication of versatile athleticism.

The exterior design of the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman expresses

the model’s distinctive combination of extreme athleticism and exceptional

versatility. With a length of 169.8 inches, a width of 71.7 inches and a height of

61.3 inches, it is unmistakably the biggest top athlete in the family of

John Cooper Works models. The typical proportions of a dynamic all-round sports

car are further emphasised by model-specific features, in particular including the

John Cooper Works Aerodynamic Kit. Key elements of the car’s powerful

appearance include the large cooling inlets in the front apron, which take up the

space normally reserved for parking lights and fog lamps in other variants of the

new MINI Countryman. The standard roof rails and the model-specific roof spoiler

underscore both the height of the body and the fact that its design is geared

towards optimum aerodynamic balance The side turn indicator surrounds known as side scuttles bear a red accentuation

line and the John Cooper Works logo, as does the hexagon radiator grille with

characteristic honeycomb pattern; the logo also appears on the tailgate. There are

four non-metallic and six metallic variants to choose from for the body finish of

the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman. Here, Rebel Green is an option

reserved exclusively for John Cooper Works models as is the contrasting paint

finish for the roof and exterior mirror caps in Chili Red.

Interior: more space for racing passion.

Inside the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman, the versatile performance

qualities can be experienced on five fully fledged seats and in a characteristic

sports car atmosphere. In addition to John Cooper Works sports seats with

integrated headrests, features such as the John Cooper Works sports steering

wheel with multifunction buttons, the John Cooper Works gear or selector lever

and the roof liner in anthracite all contribute to the car’s intense feeling of racing

flair.

A distinctive cockpit design is combined with optimized space and a high degree

of versatility. Head, shoulder and leg room are significantly more generous than in

the predecessor model, both at the front and the rear. The rear seats can be shifted

longitudinally by up to 5.1 inches in a 60 : 40 split, while additional versatility is

provided by backrest elements that are tilt-adjustable and foldable in a 40:20:40

split. One unique option for pit stops in distinctive MINI style is the Picnic

Cushion, a flexible surface that folds out of the luggage compartment and provides

seating for two people.

Exceptional athlete with exclusive fittings.

The exceptional standing of the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman both

in the premium compact segment and the brand’s model program is underscored

by its exclusive equipment items. The standard LED headlamps optimize visibility

when driving in the dark as well as giving the appearance of the car’s front section

a striking contour. The daytime driving light is generated by a band of light

running entirely around each headlamp, likewise using LED technology. Standard

features also include panorama glass roof, Comfort Access keyless entry, rear Park

Distance Control parking sensors, rearview camera, and the MINI Connected

infotainment system with a 6.5-inch screen in the central instrument that displays

a start motif specific to John Cooper Works when the driver gets in the car.

Modern driver assistance systems, high-quality options for comfort and

individual style.

The driver assistance systems developed for the current model generation

enhance comfort and safety in the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman, too.

The optional Driving Assistant system includes collision warning with city braking

function, camera-based active cruise control, pedestrian warning with initial brake

function, high beam assistant and road sign detection. Other features to choose

from include Park Distance Control with sensors at the front and Parking Assistant with automatic steering for parallel parking maneuvers. In addition to

information on speed, speed limits, current navigation directions, feedback from

the driver assistance systems, and lists of telephone contacts and entertainment

programs, it is also possible to display the currently selected gear and a multicoloured

engine speed scale on the special John Cooper Works Head-Up Display.

Central instrument with touchscreen, MINI Find Mate and MINI County Timer.

Other options include the Harman Kardon hi-fi audio system, and an 8.8-inch

touchscreen navigation system. The touchscreen navigation system also comes

with the Touch Controller in the center console and MINI Find Mate, one of the

latest digital services to be added to MINI Connected. MINI Find Mate consists of

two tags with a wireless Bluetooth tracking function that can be attached to

commonly used objects and travel items, enabling them to be conveniently located

via MINI Connected. If the tag is located outside the wireless range, the most

recently registered position is displayed on the on-board computer and on the

driver’s smartphone. As soon as the smartphone or vehicle moves back into the

tag's wireless range, the tag can be activated and acoustically located.

MINI Connected, the digital personal mobility assistant.

The new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman also demonstrates fascinating

performance and great versatility in the area of connectivity. Going beyond the

familiar functions of an in-car infotainment program, MINI Connected acts as a

personal mobility assistant in the top athlete of the model range, too. Based on a

flexible platform, the Open Mobility Cloud, MINI Connected integrates the vehicle

seamlessly into the MINI driver’s digital life via touchpoints such as the Apple

iPhone and Apple Watch.

Thanks to the integral concept of MINI Connected, mobility doesn’t start in the

vehicle. MINI Connected informs the driver of the optimum departure time based

on calendar entries and current traffic data. Address data and appointments saved

by the driver previously on a smartphone via MINI Connected are automatically

transferred to the car and do not have to be entered in the navigation system

again. MINI Connected can also save regularly visited places as favourite

destinations, and it detects frequently covered routes such as the daily run

between home and work so as to be able to inform the driver in the event of

unexpected traffic delays.

2018 MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 - Technical Specifications

Engine type 2.0-liter inline-4 cylinder TwinPower

Turbo engine, turbocharged and directinjected

Drive ALL4 all-wheel drive

Cylinders 4

Lifting 3.7 in.

Bore 3.2 in.

Compression rate 10.2:1

Engine power 228 hp

(5000-6000 rpm)

Engine torque 258 ft lbs

(1450 rpm-4500 rpm)

Transmission type 6-speed manual 8-speed Sport

Automatic

w/Paddle Shifters

0-60 mph 6.2 s 6.2 s

Top speed 145 mph 145 mph

US Curb weight 3613 lbs 3653 lbs

Doors 5

Seats 5

Veh. length 169.8 in.

Veh. width 71.7 in.

Veh. height 61.3 in.

Wheelbase 105.1 in.

Cx 0.34

Ground clearance 6.5 in.

Turning circle 37.4 in.

Legroom (front/rear) 40.4 in. / 37.6 in.

Shoulder room (front/rear) 54.8 in. / 54.0 in.

Headroom with sunroof (f/r) 39.9 in. / 37.5 in.

Headroom without sunroof (f/r) 40.5 in. / 38.3 in.

Front Seat Volume 51.9 ft³

Rear Seat Volume 45 ft³

Trunk volume (rear seats in use) 17.6 ft³

Trunk volume (rear seats folded) 47.6 ft³

Power-steering EPS

Fuel tank capacity 16.1 gal.

Fuel grade (minimum/rec.) 91/93

Emissions classification ULEV II