EXTREMELY ATHLETIC, EXTREMELY VERSATILE: THE NEW MINI JOHN COOPER
WORKS COUNTRYMAN
Woodcliff Lake, NJ – January 17, 2017 – The second generation of the MINI
Countryman is the biggest and most versatile model in the entire range of the
tradition-steeped British brand. And another superlative now applies to the power
unit of the MINI John Cooper Works Countryman. With an output of 228 hp, it is
the most powerful engine ever to be fitted in a MINI: in combination with the
standard all-wheel drive system ALL4 and a robust vehicle concept, it ensures that
the latest addition to the family of top John Cooper Works athletes takes the MINI
experience to a whole new level – in terms of both race track feeling on the road
and extreme driving fun over unsurfaced terrain.
The new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman sprints from zero to 60 mph in
6.2 seconds with both the standard 6-speed manual transmission and the optional
8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic transmission. In doing so it is 0.8 to
0.9 seconds quicker than the MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4. The superior
performance qualities of the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman are
likewise reflected in its elasticity on interim sprints, cornering agility and
deceleration performance. These qualities are the product of an overall package
that has been compiled based on John Cooper Works racing expertise, including
not just the engine and all-wheel drive system but also a sports suspension with
18-inch John Cooper Works light alloy wheels and Brembo sports brake system,
special body features to optimize aerodynamic properties and cooling air intake,
and a model-specific cockpit with John Cooper Works sports seats. The
exceptional standing of the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman within the
premium compact segment is underscored by means of exclusive standard features including MINI Driving Modes, LED headlamps, Comfort Access keyless
entry and a 6.5-inch screen with the MINI Connected infotainment system.
The new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman: an overview of the facts and
figures.
– 4-cylinder turbo engine with 228 hp and 258 ft lbs torque.
– Efficiency-optimized all-wheel drive system ALL4 as standard.
– Sports suspension with Brembo sports brake system and 18-inch light alloy
wheels.
– Engine, suspension and Aerodynamic harmonised based on John Cooper Works
racing expertise.
– Sprint from zero to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds, 0.8 seconds faster than the
MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4, maximum speed: 145 mph.
– John Cooper Works Aerodynamic Kit with especially large air inlets at the front.
– Model-specific interior with John Cooper Works sports seats.
– Exclusive standard trim include LED headlamps, MINI Driving Modes and
Comfort Access.
– Five fully fledged seats, and a significant increase in space, luggage
compartment size and versatility as compared to the predecessor model.
– MINI Connected as a personal mobility assistant for everyday use and when
traveling.
More power, more space and more race track feeling on all terrains.
The new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman is the successor to the brand's first
top athlete designed for the compact segment and fitted as standard with the allwheel
drive system ALL4. The new car's advancement over its predecessor is
reflected not just in an output that is increased by 20 hp and the efficiencyoptimized
design of the ALL4 system but also in enlarged external dimensions
and a considerable increase in space, versatility and functionality. With an
addition of some 6.7 inches in length and 1.3 in width along with a wheelbase
extension of 2.9 inches, space availability on the five fully fledged seats is now
significantly optimized. The luggage compartment can be expanded as required
from 17.6 cubic feet to as much as 47.6 cubic feet. This makes the new MINI
John Cooper Works Countryman a top athlete with all-round qualities that
provides extreme driving fun and exceptional versatility – whether on the race
track, away from freshly paved highways, in everyday traffic, or over lengthier
distances.
World premiere in Shanghai, market launch in spring 2017.
The new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman will be presented to the public for
the first time in April 2017 at the Shanghai Motor Show. Vehicles will begin to
arrive in U.S. dealerships in April 2017.
Developed from longstanding experience of race tracks and rally trails.
In addition to state-of-the-art technology, the distinctive character of the new
MINI John Cooper Works Countryman is also derived from the brand’s longstanding and successful motor racing tradition. It was 55 years ago that the
classic Mini clinched its first victory – when the Mini Cooper won the British
Touring Car Championship. Since then the name of legendary sports car designer
John Cooper has stood for the brand’s racing success and the extreme driving fun
it offers on the road.
Exactly 50 years after the last of three outright wins by the classic Mini at the
Monte Carlo Rally, the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman now points the
way to further success in this discipline. The new edition of this all-rounder
provides the basis for the competition vehicle developed by MINI and the X-raid
Team for long-distance rallies. The MINI John Cooper Works Rally is set to take on
the challenges of the world's toughest marathon contests, starting with the Dakar
Rally in 2017. As such it succeeds the MINI ALL4 Racing, which was developed
based on the first generation of the MINI Countryman and won the Dakar Rally
four times in succession.
Perfectly harmonised overall package for top performance.
The John Cooper Works brand has been integrated under the MINI umbrella for
ten years. This close connection dates back to the early years of the classic Mini,
whose sporting talent was discovered and promoted by John Cooper. Today it
impacts positively on the extreme driving enjoyment offered by the
MINI John Cooper Works Countryman. The engine, transmission, all-wheel drive,
suspension, Aerodynamic and cockpit design are not just geared towards top
performance, they are also precisely harmonised with the vehicle concept of the
new MINI Countryman. As a result, the latest John Cooper Works model is an
overall package for thrilling performance, assembled with racing expertise.
Engine: power delivery and sound with racing character.
The 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine installed transversely at the front of the new
MINI John Cooper Works Countryman demonstrates performance characteristics
inspired by motor racing. It has a specific version of MINI TwinPower Turbo
Technology with a turbocharging system integrated in the cast steel manifold,
petrol direct injection, the fully variable valve control system VALVETRONIC and
variable camshaft control (double VANOS). Made of highly temperature-resistant
material, the turbocharger generates a charge-air pressure which is now increased
to 2.2 bar. This creates the basis for highly energetic and long-lasting power
delivery. The engine puts its maximum torque of 258 ft lbs on stream at between
1450 and 4500 rpm. It delivers its peak output of 228 hp within an engine speed
range of 5000 and 6000 rpm.
The particular features of the new engine developed for John Cooper Works
models include specific pistons, a large charge-air cooler and an additional
radiator. In addition there is a sports exhaust system that not only supports the
engine’s performance characteristics but also gives them an impressive acoustic
and visual dimension. Reduced exhaust gas pressure promotes spontaneous power
delivery, while a controllable exhaust flap and the special geometry of the tailpipe help generate the highly emotional sound that is typical of John Cooper Works
models. The sports exhaust system also has tapered chrome covers for the dual
tailpipes.
6-speed manual transmission as standard, 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic
transmission as an option.
The standard 6-speed manual transmission is weight-optimized in design as well
as exhibiting a high level of internal efficiency and shift comfort. A gear sensor
enables active engine speed adaptation for particularly dynamic shifting. Short
shifts and the model-specific gear lever knob facilitate precise gear selection. An
8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic transmissionis optionally available, operated
by means of a distinctively designed selector lever as well as shift paddles at the
steering wheel. It offers particularly short shift times and a Launch Control
function for traction-optimized sprint maneuvers from standing.
With ALL4 from the dirt road to the race track.
The performance capacity of the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman is not
just very high, it is also extremely versatile in terms of the potential range of uses.
This is due to the ALL4 all-wheel drive system, which not only optimizes traction
on unsurfaced terrain such as dirt roads but also enhances ride stability in adverse
weather conditions and improves agility when taking bends dynamically on the
race track. The system’s electronic control unit is linked to the DSC (Dynamic
Stability Control), ensuring a consistently fast and precise response at all times in
distributing the drive torque between the front and rear wheels.
Thanks to its compact and weight-optimized design, the current version of the
ALL4 all-wheel drive system offers a particularly efficient form of variable power
distribution. It consists of a power take-off bevel gear on the front axle
differential, a dual-section propeller shaft and a rear axle differential with an
electrohydraulically controlled hang-on clutch. In order to reduce the torque loss
that occurs when drive power is transferred to the rear axle, the new MINI John
Cooper Works Countryman uses active DSC with the brand’s characteristic frontwheel
drive in normal situations on the road. Only when necessary does the hangon
clutch relay drive torque to the rear wheels within a fraction of a second.
Sports chassis for maximum agility when sprinting, on bends and during braking
maneuvers.
The high-quality suspension technology of the new MINI John Cooper Works
Countryman offers the perfect basis for maximum performance and enthralling
handling properties. It is designed to harmonise with the extremely high engine
output of this versatile top athlete as well as its long wheelbase, large track and
low centre of gravity. A single-joint spring strut axle at the front is combined with
a multilink rear axle in a model-specific version. What is more, the optional sports
suspension of the new MINI John Cooper Works Clubman features a particularly
tight set-up of the suspension and damping systems. The speed-related Servotronic steering support – likewise a standard feature – promotes precise
handling on bends and comfortable maneuvering at low speeds.
The sports brake system was designed in collaboration with specialist
manufacturer Brembo and comprises 4-piston fixed-calliper disc brakes on the
front wheels, guaranteeing consistently high deceleration rates even when
subjected to intense use. The brake callipers are finished in red and bear the
John Cooper Works logo at the front. The Dynamic Stability Control system also
ensures optimum traction on sprints, agility on bends and safe deceleration. Its
functions include Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Electronic Differential Lock
Control (EDLC) – which acts as an electronic locking function for the front axle
differential – and Performance Control for agile turning when taking bends at
speed. The standard trim also includes 18-inch John Cooper Works light alloy
wheels in Black Thrill Spoke. John Cooper Works 19” light alloy wheels are
optionally available.
MINI Driving Modes and Dynamic Damper Control enable an individualised
vehicle set-up.
The standard MINI Driving Modes enable a vehicle set-up that is geared towards
both the situation on the road and the driver’s individual preferences. A rotary
switch at the base of the gear or selector lever is used to activate the settings
SPORT, MID and GREEN. This influences the characteristic curves of the
accelerator pedal and steering, the engine acoustics, the shift characteristics of
the 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic transmission, if the latter is fitted, and the
Dynamic Damper Control set-up. The characteristics of the electronically
controlled dampers are geared to a particularly dynamic driving style in SPORT
mode and support a more comfort-oriented style in the other two modes. GREEN
mode is designed for comfortable yet efficiency-optimized driving. A supporting
feature here is the coasting function, which can be used in conjunction with the 8-
speed Steptronic Sport Automatic transmission. In GREEN mode, the drivetrain is
decoupled at speeds above 35 mph as soon as the driver's foot is removed from the
accelerator pedal.
Exterior: a clear indication of versatile athleticism.
The exterior design of the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman expresses
the model’s distinctive combination of extreme athleticism and exceptional
versatility. With a length of 169.8 inches, a width of 71.7 inches and a height of
61.3 inches, it is unmistakably the biggest top athlete in the family of
John Cooper Works models. The typical proportions of a dynamic all-round sports
car are further emphasised by model-specific features, in particular including the
John Cooper Works Aerodynamic Kit. Key elements of the car’s powerful
appearance include the large cooling inlets in the front apron, which take up the
space normally reserved for parking lights and fog lamps in other variants of the
new MINI Countryman. The standard roof rails and the model-specific roof spoiler
underscore both the height of the body and the fact that its design is geared
towards optimum aerodynamic balance The side turn indicator surrounds known as side scuttles bear a red accentuation
line and the John Cooper Works logo, as does the hexagon radiator grille with
characteristic honeycomb pattern; the logo also appears on the tailgate. There are
four non-metallic and six metallic variants to choose from for the body finish of
the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman. Here, Rebel Green is an option
reserved exclusively for John Cooper Works models as is the contrasting paint
finish for the roof and exterior mirror caps in Chili Red.
Interior: more space for racing passion.
Inside the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman, the versatile performance
qualities can be experienced on five fully fledged seats and in a characteristic
sports car atmosphere. In addition to John Cooper Works sports seats with
integrated headrests, features such as the John Cooper Works sports steering
wheel with multifunction buttons, the John Cooper Works gear or selector lever
and the roof liner in anthracite all contribute to the car’s intense feeling of racing
flair.
A distinctive cockpit design is combined with optimized space and a high degree
of versatility. Head, shoulder and leg room are significantly more generous than in
the predecessor model, both at the front and the rear. The rear seats can be shifted
longitudinally by up to 5.1 inches in a 60 : 40 split, while additional versatility is
provided by backrest elements that are tilt-adjustable and foldable in a 40:20:40
split. One unique option for pit stops in distinctive MINI style is the Picnic
Cushion, a flexible surface that folds out of the luggage compartment and provides
seating for two people.
Exceptional athlete with exclusive fittings.
The exceptional standing of the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman both
in the premium compact segment and the brand’s model program is underscored
by its exclusive equipment items. The standard LED headlamps optimize visibility
when driving in the dark as well as giving the appearance of the car’s front section
a striking contour. The daytime driving light is generated by a band of light
running entirely around each headlamp, likewise using LED technology. Standard
features also include panorama glass roof, Comfort Access keyless entry, rear Park
Distance Control parking sensors, rearview camera, and the MINI Connected
infotainment system with a 6.5-inch screen in the central instrument that displays
a start motif specific to John Cooper Works when the driver gets in the car.
Modern driver assistance systems, high-quality options for comfort and
individual style.
The driver assistance systems developed for the current model generation
enhance comfort and safety in the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman, too.
The optional Driving Assistant system includes collision warning with city braking
function, camera-based active cruise control, pedestrian warning with initial brake
function, high beam assistant and road sign detection. Other features to choose
from include Park Distance Control with sensors at the front and Parking Assistant with automatic steering for parallel parking maneuvers. In addition to
information on speed, speed limits, current navigation directions, feedback from
the driver assistance systems, and lists of telephone contacts and entertainment
programs, it is also possible to display the currently selected gear and a multicoloured
engine speed scale on the special John Cooper Works Head-Up Display.
Central instrument with touchscreen, MINI Find Mate and MINI County Timer.
Other options include the Harman Kardon hi-fi audio system, and an 8.8-inch
touchscreen navigation system. The touchscreen navigation system also comes
with the Touch Controller in the center console and MINI Find Mate, one of the
latest digital services to be added to MINI Connected. MINI Find Mate consists of
two tags with a wireless Bluetooth tracking function that can be attached to
commonly used objects and travel items, enabling them to be conveniently located
via MINI Connected. If the tag is located outside the wireless range, the most
recently registered position is displayed on the on-board computer and on the
driver’s smartphone. As soon as the smartphone or vehicle moves back into the
tag's wireless range, the tag can be activated and acoustically located.
MINI Connected, the digital personal mobility assistant.
The new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman also demonstrates fascinating
performance and great versatility in the area of connectivity. Going beyond the
familiar functions of an in-car infotainment program, MINI Connected acts as a
personal mobility assistant in the top athlete of the model range, too. Based on a
flexible platform, the Open Mobility Cloud, MINI Connected integrates the vehicle
seamlessly into the MINI driver’s digital life via touchpoints such as the Apple
iPhone and Apple Watch.
Thanks to the integral concept of MINI Connected, mobility doesn’t start in the
vehicle. MINI Connected informs the driver of the optimum departure time based
on calendar entries and current traffic data. Address data and appointments saved
by the driver previously on a smartphone via MINI Connected are automatically
transferred to the car and do not have to be entered in the navigation system
again. MINI Connected can also save regularly visited places as favourite
destinations, and it detects frequently covered routes such as the daily run
between home and work so as to be able to inform the driver in the event of
unexpected traffic delays.
About MINI in the US
MINI is an independent brand of the BMW Group. In the United States, MINI USA
operates as a business unit of BMW of North America, LLC, located in Woodcliff Lake,
New Jersey and includes the marketing and sales organizations for the MINI brand.
The MINI USA sales organization is represented in the U.S. through a network of 126
MINI passenger car dealers in 39 states. MINI USA began selling vehicles in the U.S. in
2002 with the introduction of the MINI Cooper and MINI Cooper S Hardtops. Since then, the MINI Brand in the U.S. has grown to encompass a model range of four unique
vehicles
2018 MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 - Technical Specifications
Engine type 2.0-liter inline-4 cylinder TwinPower
Turbo engine, turbocharged and directinjected
Drive ALL4 all-wheel drive
Cylinders 4
Lifting 3.7 in.
Bore 3.2 in.
Compression rate 10.2:1
Engine power 228 hp
(5000-6000 rpm)
Engine torque 258 ft lbs
(1450 rpm-4500 rpm)
Transmission type 6-speed manual 8-speed Sport
Automatic
w/Paddle Shifters
0-60 mph 6.2 s 6.2 s
Top speed 145 mph 145 mph
US Curb weight 3613 lbs 3653 lbs
Doors 5
Seats 5
Veh. length 169.8 in.
Veh. width 71.7 in.
Veh. height 61.3 in.
Wheelbase 105.1 in.
Cx 0.34
Ground clearance 6.5 in.
Turning circle 37.4 in.
Legroom (front/rear) 40.4 in. / 37.6 in.
Shoulder room (front/rear) 54.8 in. / 54.0 in.
Headroom with sunroof (f/r) 39.9 in. / 37.5 in.
Headroom without sunroof (f/r) 40.5 in. / 38.3 in.
Front Seat Volume 51.9 ft³
Rear Seat Volume 45 ft³
Trunk volume (rear seats in use) 17.6 ft³
Trunk volume (rear seats folded) 47.6 ft³
Power-steering EPS
Fuel tank capacity 16.1 gal.
Fuel grade (minimum/rec.) 91/93
Emissions classification ULEV II