A new agreement between Audi and joint venture partner FAW makes the German automaker more prepared for China’s goal of electric vehicles accounting for 40 percent of new car sales by 2030. Over the next five years, the automakers will launch five E-tron models there, and the firms will produce all of them locally. Audi won’t go into detail about what vehicles it will electrify, but ranges of over 311 miles (500 kilometers) will be possible for some of them, according to the company.

“China is the leading market worldwide for electric mobility. With our E-tron initiative, we want to create a compelling premium offer of products and services here,” Dietmar Voggenreiter, Board Member for Sales and Marketing at Audi, said in the deal’s announcement.







Audi is rapidly getting more serious about electrified vehicles. The E-Tron crossover will launch in 2018 as the first entry in the Four Rings’ upcoming EV onslaught and will reportedly look the E-Tron Quattro Concept (above). A battery pack from Samsung SDI and LG Chem will offer a range over 310 miles (500 kilometers). An electric sedan and compact model car will also be part of the future range.

Recent rumors also suggest that Audi is considering a plug-in hybrid and purely electric variant of the next-gen Q3. The EV would allegedly share some tech with the VW e-Golf.

The push towards electrification comes from Volkswagen Group’s Together – Strategy 2025 product plan. The ambitious strategy aims for 30 EVs in the corporation’s lineup and at least two million annual sales within the next five years.

In addition to promising more electrified models for the local market, Audi and FAW’s new strategic agreement also outlines ways to become even closer partners. For example, they plan to launch a company in China that would focus on mobility and digital services. The firms also want to work together more on offering financial services to buyers there.

Source: Audi