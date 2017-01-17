With a 600-horsepower (447-kilowatt) 6.0-liter V12 under the hood and an advanced all-wheel-drive system, most people would say the Bentley Bentayga has more than enough performance for the average buyer. It is the most powerful production SUV in the world, after all. But German tuning shop DMC thinks 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) is more like a suggestion.

This is the DMC Bentley Bentayga "Gigante," and like the name suggests, it gets big upgrades in both power and looks. The standard 6.0-liter V12 has been boosted to produce 700 horsepower (521 kilowatts) and 778 pound-feet (1,055 Newton-meters) of torque. It features upgrades like a new high-performance exhaust system and a clever engine management system. Top speed is now 193 miles per hour (310 kilometers per hour) over the stock 187 mph (300 kmh).

Apart from the impressive power upgrade, the Bentayga has also been given a makeover inside and out. The exterior gets a subtle set of revisions, including a new carbon fiber hood, carbon fiber side skirts, and a carbon fiber rear wing. The 24-inch forged aluminum wheels, meanwhile, were designed specially by DMC to accent the lines of the car and help reduce weight. Though DMC doesn't say how much lighter it is over the stock version, we assume it to be less than the 5,340-pound (2,422-kilogram) curb weight.

Inside, things like a carbon fiber steering wheel and accents of Italian leather have been added to the dash and seats, as have some hand-stitched floor matts both front and back. DMC doesn’t say how much this package will cost on top of the Bentayga’s $229,000 base price, but if you have to ask... well, you know the rest.

Source: DMC