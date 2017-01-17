Alpine continues its long teaser campaign for the A120 by offering a peek at the sports coupe’s bare aluminum monocoque. The attractive model features a shapely side profile and a bubble-like roof. Another brief shot also shows off the front fenders, including the cutout for the sharp-edged headlights and the crease that runs down the body.

The A120 goes on sale in Europe in late in 2017, but Alpine is still light on details about the coupe. Spy shots and the firm’s previous teasers indicate that the production version looks practically identical to the Vision concept. The design features flowing curves that evoke the original A110 while remaining modern.

The coupe’s powertrain is a bigger mystery, though. Rumors suggest that it uses a Renaultsport-derived turbocharged 1.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that would make around 250 horsepower (186 kilowatts). Like earlier Alpines, the powerplant would sit behind the driver and motivate the rear wheels. Despite the modest amount of muscle by modern standards, estimates indicate that the A120 can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in a rather brisk 4.5 seconds. With a weight of about 2,204 pounds (1,000 kilograms), it should be a sharp handling ride, too.

Alpine intends to start small and grow. The firm estimates A120 sales to be 5,000 to 7,000 units a year. Later, a more extreme variant with around 300 hp (224 kW) would reportedly join the range. There’s also talk of an open-roof version in the lineup later.

Alpine is already taking orders for 1,955 units of the Premiere Edition version of the A120. These will be the first examples of the new sports coupe out of the factory. Prices for them will start at 55,000 euros ($58,725 at current exchange rates), and buyers will be able to pick which production number they’ll get.