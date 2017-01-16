The 2018 Jaguar F-Type is subtly sexier than the one it’s replacing, and a bit quicker too. An extra 20 horsepower (14 kilowatts) has been added under the hood. But even with a more sophisticated front fascia and a new set of wheels, it still pales in comparison to the possibility of a sporty wagon variant like the one pictured here.

The concept was created by artist X-Tomi Design, and previews an F-Type Shooting Brake that uses all the same cues found on the new coupe and convertible, but introduces a bit more junk in the trunk. Not that we’re complaining – at all.

The front fascia and vents remain true to F-Type form, as do the black wheels. The color, while not a factory Jaguar option, is unique, and makes the already appealing package even more so. Under the hood we imagine there would be a new 3.6-liter supercharged V6 good for 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts), or a 5.0-liter V8 off an F-Type SVR.

Alas, like most good wagon renderings, this one likely won’t make its way to the production line. The new F-Type 400, meanwhile, will be hitting showrooms the first quarter of this year. It will have the aforementioned more powerful V6, as well as some distinctive yellow badging that separates it from the standard variant.

Pricing has already been released in U.K. The base model starts at £51,450 OTR while the SVR flagship will set you back a whopping £110,000. New features like an available GoPro camera mount have also been added. Maybe one day Jaguar will build the F-Type wagon we've been dreaming of.

Source: X-Tomi Design