The folks from Rimac and the Earl of Pembroke are once again staging a fight between the Concept One and a Bugatti Veyron. This time we really see what these hypercars can do because they line up for a quarter-mile (402-meter) drag race.

You have to watch the video to see which one wins, but we can say that the finish is closer than you might expect. The Concept One leaps to an early lead, but the Bugatti slowly starts reeling it in as the speed increases.

The tight finish is rather surprising because one might expect the more modern Rimac to take an easy victory. With 1,088 horsepower (811 kilowatts) and 1,180 pound-feet (1,600 Newton-meters) of torque, the EV has more muscle than the Bugatti’s 1,001 hp (736 kW) and 922 lb-ft (1,250 Nm). Both are all-wheel drive, but the Concept One has a high-tech torque-vectoring layout that uses a separate electric motor for motivating each corner.

Rimac and the Earl of Pembroke agree that the conditions during this race are far from perfect. It was only 23 degrees Fahrenheit (-5 degrees Celsius) on the morning of the run, and those temperatures weren’t ideal for the models’ performance tires.

The Concept One and Veyron first met up a few weeks ago when Rimac and the Earl of Pembroke took a drive in them along a picturesque road in Croatia. In a subsequent clip, they took the hypercars to the track and ran a few laps around the tight circuit in each vehicle.

We would still be very curious to see how the Concept One finishes in a similar race with the Tesla Model S P100D. The latest Easter egg lets the sedan sprint to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 2.4 seconds. Rimac reports the Concept One requires 2.6 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph). The numbers hint there would be quite a close result at the finish line.



