Hawaiian shirt and mustache not included.

Two of the most legendary Ferraris to grace our T.V. screens in the late ‘80s are heading to auction. Already we’ve shown you the 1986 Testarossa from Miami Vice, which will be centerpiece at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction. Now, the 1984 308 GTS Quattrovalvole from Magnum P.I. will also cross the block as part of the Bonhams Scottsdale sale.

Apart from obvious T.V. fame – and having had Tom Selleck and his beautiful mustache behind the wheel – this lovely 308 GTS has had just two documented owners since new. The original 3.0-liter V8 remains, paired to a five-speed manual gearbox and producing 232 horsepower (173 kilowatts). It was one of just three Ferrari 308s used on the show from 1980 to 1988.

Magnum P.I. Ferrari 308 Auction


After the show was cancelled in 1988, the car was taken possession of by Ferrari where it was both repainted and serviced. It was then sold to its first true owner in Walnut Creek, California, before it was sold again the current consigner in 1989. Today it has only 36,000 miles (57,936 kilometers) on the odometer, meaning that throughout most of its television career, it was used exclusively for light action and close ups.

The original Rosso Corsa red exterior finish remains, while the original leather interior has been re-dyed in the correct shade of tan. The stock exhaust has been replaced with a Tubi unit, and less than 2,000 miles (3,218 kilometers) ago the car was given a full major service at a cost of $5,000.

It’s in immaculate condition, celebrity ties aside. It will hit the auction block in Scottsdale as part of the Bonhams’ sale beginning on January 19, 2017. Early estimates suggest it could go for anywhere between $150,000 to $250,000 (£120,000 - 210,000).

Source: Bonhams

 

More from Ferrari:

 

Photos: Bonhams

Be part of something big