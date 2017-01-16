Between the chaotic dissonance of Detroit and Geneva, the Chicago Auto Show gives us a reason to head to the Windy City in February. Similar to last year, we’ll see a number of debuts – including an all-new Hyundai vehicle. Question is, what the heck will it be?

According to Car and Driver, Hyundai will show off a new car (or truck) next month at the Chicago Auto Show. In an interview, company Vice President of Corporate Product Planning, Mike O’Brien, said "We will be launching a new vehicle [at the February auto show] in Chicago."

Apart from confirming the new debut, O’Brien didn’t give much in a way of details. He did say for certain that it won't be the highly-anticipated Santa Cruz, which debuted as a concept a few years back. Even though we won’t see the new Santa Cruz in Chicago, O’Brien confirms that the company is still "working as hard as we can to make it happen," which is good news.

Our best guess, then, is a new Elantra GT. With the debut of the i30 (pictured here) at the Paris Motor Show last year, it’s only a matter of time before the American Elantra follows suit with an all-new platform and range of engines. Now nearly four years old, the GT could ditch the current 1.8-liter engine in place of a more-efficient, more-powerful 1.6-liter with as much as 134 horsepower (99 kilowatts). Reports even suggest a hotted-up N variant is on the horizon.

Still, all the details remain to be seen. We won’t know anything for sure until Hyundai makes its debut at the Chicago Auto Show, which opens its doors on February 8, 2017.

Source: Car and Driver