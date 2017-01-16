Between 1967 and 1969, a man named Don Yenko modified the first-generation Camaro to produce in excess of 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts). It was a legend on the track, and garnered icon status amongst enthusiasts for years to come. Nearly 50 years later, and the Yenko name has made a triumphant return... sort of. This time, though, it’s on another Chevy product.

This is the 2018 Yenko S/C Chevy Corvette. It was unveiled at Classic Industries in Huntington Beach, California, ahead of an official debut at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction, and packs an 800-horsepower (596-kilowatt) punch.

Built by New Jersey-based Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE), it's based on the current Grand Sport, and uses a factory LT1 V8 that's been bored out to a displacement of 6.8 liters over the standard 6.2 liters. SVE also made sure to fit a forged steel crankshaft, forged aluminum pistons, and CNC ported and polished cylinder heads. The cherry on top is a 2.9-liter twin-screw supercharger.

The total output is 800 horsepower (596 kilowatts) and 750 pound-feet (1,016 Newton-meters) of torque. Available with either a seven-speed manual, or an eight-speed automatic, it’s safe to assume that all this added power allows for a 0-60 mph (96 kmh) time of about 3.0 seconds and a top speed of well over 205 miles per hour (329 kilometers per hour), besting the new Z06.

As mentioned, SVE will show off its custom Corvette at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale before it goes on sale. The package will cost $46,000 on top of the base Grand Sport, and it can be had in either a coupe or a convertible. Just 50 examples will be built in total. Unfortunately, due to strict state emissions regulations, the car can’t be registered in California.

Source: Speciality Vehicle Engineering