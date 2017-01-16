The Kia Stinger was one of the biggest hits of the 2017 Detroit Auto Show. The curvaceous four-door combines stunning looks, hatchback utility, available all-wheel drive, and a 365-horsepower (272-kilowatt) biturbo 3.3-liter V6 in the range-topping GT. It seems like quite an attractive package, and X-Tomi Design is imagining how the svelte shape would look if Kia decides to expand the range with more variants – as a wagon and a coupe.

The estate rendering is especially attractive. X-Tomi Design manages to retain a little of the model’s coupe-like roofline but extends it over the cargo area for more luggage capacity. An integrated rear spoiler raked glass in the hatchback lends a sporty appearance and echoes the front’s sharp-nosed styling. The profile is actually somewhat reminiscent of Kia’s Sportspace performance wagon concept from 2015, so this is an idea that the automaker has a history with.







X-Tomi Design also imagines the Stinger as a coupe by slicing off the rear door and sharpening the point where the window meets the C-pillar. The change accentuates the wide fenders at the back, too.

For now, these renderings are purely hypothetical, and there’s no indication yet of more body styles for the Stinger. However, Europeans get the option of a 2.2-liter four-cylinder diesel, and there are rumors of a hybrid being under consideration. Albert Biermann, head of Kia’s Vehicle Test and High Performance Development, also told Motor1 that the chassis could handle more power in the future.

The standard Stinger arrives at dealers in the United States late in 2017. Buyers can get it with either a turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder with an estimated 255 hp (190 kW) or the biturbo V6. An eight-speed automatic is the only available gearbox, and the company has no plans to offer a manual. The company isn’t talking prices yet, but we expect it to be a good value for the money.

Source: X-Tomi Design [1], [2]