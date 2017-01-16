Rumors about an exclusive high-performance sedan from Mercedes-AMG have been swirling around for years, and now we have a new indication the German company is indeed working on the project. Speaking to Motoring about the division’s future plans, boss Tobias Moers hinted at a Porsche Panamera rival, which is rumored to arrive as a production model in 2019.

“All rumours are not necessarily wrong,” Moers briefly commented to the Australian site.

According to different sources, the svelte vehicle, tentatively named GT4, will be based on a modified version of the MRA platform, which underpins the C-, E-, and S-Class. More aluminum and high-strength steel keeping the weight down are in the cards, while a unique suspension layout would differentiate the GT4 from the rest of AMG’s products.







Interestingly, Moers also confirmed the German brand is already working on the next generation GT. Mercedes-AMG revealed the GT C a week ago at the 2017 NAIAS in Detroit, but work on the brand new GT has already started – and this might force the division to cancel its GT Black Series project.

“We are so fully loaded with work, expansion of the portfolio things like that,” Moers commented. “So it (a Black Series) needs dedication to do such a car. The GT R was a lot of dedication. As you can imagine lifecycle-wise regarding next generation (GT) is something we are working on, so there must be room for us to do so. Maybe that is a self-fulfilling prophecy, expanding the portfolio, doing a lot of work, maybe that means we don’t have enough room to do a Black Series.”

But before that, Mercedes-AMG will unleash its most powerful and wild model, the Project One which will be introduced at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show in September this year. Powered by a Formula 1-based hybrid system, it is expected to offer 1,000 horsepower (735 kilowatts), turning it into “probably the most fascinating two seater that will ever hit the road.”

Source: Motoring