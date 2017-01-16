Opel has the Mokka X acting as the company’s B-segment crossover in Europe, but oddly enough a new high-riding model similar in size is just about to be revealed. We’re talking about the Crossland X bound to effectively replace the Meriva MPV in the company’s range in a bid to help the Rüsselsheim-based marque capitalize on the growing popularity of crossovers.

The attached teaser image provides a glimpse of the subcompact crossover’s front fascia, which unsurprisingly has a lot in common with the aforementioned Mokka X. Opel believes there’s room in its lineup for two similar models, and describes the new entry as a more emotional crossover “for people who want to live the country life in town, who grow tomatoes and herbs on the roof garden and need plenty of space for their children and the shopping from the bio supermarket.”

From this statement we can understand the Crossland X will be a tad bigger to enable a more spacious trunk providing a cargo capacity in excess of the 356 liters you get in the Mokka X with the rear seats in place and 1,372 liters after folding them.

The Crossland X comes as a consequence of trying and failing to do another Meriva, prompting Opel to go back to the drawing board and create a crossover rather than a new people carrier. The company’s CEO, Karl-Thomas Neumann, has admitted “we tried to do a Meriva and failed and so we said maybe this is not the right car.”

The GM-owned marque describes the Crossland X’s name as being “different and exciting,” although we’re not sure as the moniker seems rather bland to us. The new arrival is going to have a lot in common with the forthcoming Citroën C3 Picasso, itself an MPV-turned-crossover model.

Opel will have the Crossland X on display at the Geneva Motor Show in March and will head to Frankfurt in September with the larger Grandland X set to replace the Zafira.

Source: Opel