Hide press release Show press release

Exclusive BRABUS refinement for the new E-Class



Mercedes-Benz continues the long success story of the E-Class with the W 213 model series, and BRABUS presents an exclusive refinement program for the new sedan. The product lineup ranges from engine tuning for the various gasoline and diesel models to sporty-elegant aerodynamic-enhancement components for the different

equipment variants. Of course, BRABUS also offers tailor-made BRABUS Monoblock wheels with diameters of up to 21 inches, precision-tuned suspension solutions, and individual options for customizing the interior.

The new E-Class comes ex-factory in several design and equipment lines and thus with two different bumpers for the front and rear. Sporty-elegant styling has been an inimitable trademark of BRABUS for 40 years. In keeping with this tradition, the BRABUS designers developed two tailor-made aerodynamic-enhancement kits for the W 213 model series, both manufactured in OEM quality from PUR for perfect fit and paintability.

The BRABUS styling package for new E-Class models coming off the factory assembly lines in standard specification or with AVANTGARDE or EXCLUSIVE package starts with a front spoiler. This aerodynamic-enhancement component lends the sedan a more distinctive face and reduces lift on the front axle in addition, thereby improving handling stability at high speeds. The front of these W 213 models can be upgraded further with dynamically sweeping BRABUS surrounds for the side air intakes.

The BRABUS rear bumper insert with diffuser look lends the rear a sportier appearance. Two cutouts on the left and right provide the perfect backdrop for the BRABUS quad sport exhaust.

The understated BRABUS rear spoiler for the trunk lid fits all current E-Class sedans and thanks to its sophisticated shape reduces lift on the rear axle at high speeds.

Of course, BRABUS also offers tailor-made bodywork components for upgrading the new E-Class sedans ordered ex-factory with AMG Line exterior. The markedly sportily styled BRABUS front spoiler attaches to the lower part of the AMG Line bumper. The outer sections of the aerodynamic-enhancement component are shaped like flaps, giving the vehicle an even more dynamic appearance. Vertical BRABUS surrounds for the outer air intakes also play a part in making the front of the refined sedan more distinctive.

Another sporty BRABUS design element is the diffuser for the rear bumper. This aerodynamic-enhancement component forms the perfect backdrop for the four chrome-plated tailpipes of the BRABUS sport exhaust. What is more: The three vertical fins in the central diffuser duct also optimize the airflow.

BRABUS Monoblock alloys, which are available in various designs and versions with diameters from 18 to 21 inches, are just as important for an individual appearance. The largest available option for the new E-Class features forged BRABUS Monoblock F, R or Y "Platinum Edition" hi-tech wheels of sizes 9Jx21 on the front axle and 10.5Jx21 at the rear. They can be mounted with Continental, Pirelli or YOKOHAMA high-performance tires of sizes 255/30 ZR 21 at the front and 295/25 ZR 21 on the rear axle.

BRABUS developed various suspension solutions ranging from sport springs for a ride-height lowering by about 30 millimeters (1.2 in) to a special control module for models equipped with AIR BODY CONTROL air suspension to match the conversion to high-performance tires.

Of course, the BRABUS product range also already features initial power upgrades for the new Mercedes E-Class. The smallest gasoline model, the E 200, benefits from BRABUS PowerXtra B20 tuning. After the installation of the plug-and-play module, the four-cylinder turbo produces an output of 165 kW / 225 HP (221 bhp) and a peak torque of 330 Nm (243 lb-ft).

Of course, BRABUS also offers more power and driving fun for the various turbodiesel models of the new E-Class. The BRABUS PowerXtra D3 module increases the power output of the Mercedes E 220 d by 20 kW / 27 HP (27 bhp) and boosts peak torque by 50 Nm (37 lb-ft).

The strongest turbodiesel variant, the E 350 d, also benefits substantially from BRABUS PowerXtra tuning, in this case in the guise of the D6 S. The auxiliary control unit can be installed in under an hour and delivers an increase in power by 37 kW / 51 HP (50 bhp), while boosting peak torque by 100 Nm (74 lb-ft). The new peak torque of 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) is available unerringly on a lofty plateau between 1,600 and 2,400 rpm. Thus equipped,

the tuned four-door car accelerates from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 5.7 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h (155 mph).

BRABUS stainless sport exhausts with four chrome-plated tailpipes are available for all gasoline and diesel engines. BRABUS also offers a variant with actively controlled exhaust flaps for the E 43, which allow altering the exhaust note at the touch of a button in the cockpit between a decidedly subtle "Coming home" mode and a particularly sporty sound.

Sheer luxury and individuality in the interior is naturally also part of the BRABUS product range for the new E-Class. The lineup of available options ranges from stainless scuff plates with backlit BRABUS logo in 64 colors just like the standard-fit ambience lighting of the interior to aluminum accessories such as pedals and door pins. It is crowned by an exclusive BRABUS fine leather all-leather interior, which the company upholstery shop creates from especially soft yet durable BRABUS Mastik leather and Alcantara in any desired color.