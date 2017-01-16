From power upgrades to a body kit, the reputable tuner has something for everyone.

Brabus has been modifying Mercedes models ever since the tuner's inception back in 1977 when it established its headquarters in Bottrop, Germany. The E-Class W213 is the latest to receive the aftermarket treatment and it’s now available with an extensive array of goodies for those who are not completely satisfied with the standard version of the midsize posh sedan.

Starting with the exterior, a styling package brings new air intake surrounds and a front spoiler lip to make the E-Class Sedan look slightly more aggressive and reduce lift on the front axle. A discreet spoiler lip can be installed on the trunk lid, while the rear bumper can receive a diffuser flanked by quad exhaust tips.

At an additional cost, Brabus will be more than happy to throw in a set of custom alloy wheels ranging in sizes from 18 to 21 inches. The largest ones available come shod in 255/30 ZR21 front and 295/25 ZR21 rear high-performance tires provided by Yokohama, Continental or Pirelli. Should you want to spend even more to customize your E-Class, the sedan can receive stiffer springs lowering the ride height by approximately 1.2 inches (30 millimeters), but keep in mind these are available only for the cars fitted with the optional air suspension.

It would not be a complete tuning package without some tweaks underneath the hood where the V6 3.0-liter inside E350d gets the D6 S kit adding 50 horsepower (37 kilowatts) and 74 pound-feet (100 Nm). With the upgrade in place, the diesel-powered E-Class Sedan will provide a meaty 305 hp (227 kW) and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) and run to 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.7 seconds, making it two tenths of a second quicker than the regular model. The electronic top speed limiter remains in place, so you won’t be able to hit more than 155 mph (250 kph).

Brabus also has a D3 power kit for the lesser E220d, which gains 27 hp (20 kW) and 37 lb-ft (50 Nm) for a total of 219 hp (163 kW) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm). There’s no word about performance in this case, but it should be a few ticks of a second quicker than the regular E220, which needs 7.3 seconds for the sprint en route to 149 mph (240 kph).

If you happen to own the entry-level E200, this one is blessed with the tuner’s B20 plug & play module lifting output of the turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine to 221 hp (165 kW) and 243 lb-ft (330 Nm).

Lastly, numerous customization options are available inside the cabin, including leather and Alcantara upholsteries as well as stainless steel scuff plates with an illuminated Brabus logo in 64 colors (sixty four!)

Source: Brabus

