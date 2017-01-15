Following last month’s teaser, the race-spec Tesla Model S has been revealed in full during Autosport International’s Live Action Arena as part of the 2017 Autosport International Show organized at Birmingham’s NEC Arena in U.K. It will take part in the inaugural season of the Electric GT championship, the first ever racing event reserved for all-electric GT cars.

The vehicle started off as a standard P100D, but then the interior was stripped down and some of the hardware was optimized to shave off as much as 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds). The transition from a road-going vehicle to a full-on race car also involved upgrading the suspension, brakes, and adding a roll cage.

Read also: Tesla Model S Electric GT race series announced

Drivers will have at their disposal 778 horsepower (585 kilowatts) and an instant torque of 734 pound-feet (995 Newton-meters) in a race-ready EV that will do 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in an amazing 2.1 seconds, so 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) should take just 2 seconds. To put that into perspective, a standard Tesla Model S P100D with the Ludicrous mode does 0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds. Go all out and the electric race car will max out at 155 mph (250 kph).







Behind the wheel of the car during the unveiling event was 2011 LMP2 Le Mans 24 Hours winner and Electric GT Drivers’ Club’s latest member, Olivier Lombard:

"Driving the EGT Model S was a lot of fun and it’s awesome to see what the future of GT racing looks like. t was a fantastic spectacle for those who watched and with several more performances over the next few days, it’s one the fans certainly don’t want to miss."

The schedule for the first season will include a total of seven races on famous European tracks such as the Nürburgring, Paul Ricard, Assen, and Barcelona, prior to three non-championship races set to be organized in the Americas. Each race weekend will include a 20-minute practice session and a 60-minute qualifying sessions while the main event will consist of a 37-mile (60-km) race during the day and another 60-km race at dusk. Electric GT will have 10 teams and 20 drivers (both male and female), with all set to use the race-ready Model S featuring bespoke Pirelli tires.

Source: Electric GT