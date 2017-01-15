Widely considered as the greatest driver never to be crowned world champion, Moss – who is 87 years old – was admitted to hospital in Singapore before Christmas with what was described as a “serious” chest infection.

A statement on his official website said: “Because of the severity of the infection it resulted in some complications and his recovery has not been as speedy as was expected or wished.

“However, his condition continues to improve and his doctors now consider him to be stable.

“In himself, Sir Stirling is in good spirits and only upset about having missed his Christmas cruise with friends.”