Live from the Autosport stage at the NEC in Birmingham UK.

Welcome to the Motor1.com live stream of Autosport International 2017. This is the last day of the four-day event (Jan 12-15) and you can see today's tentative schedule below. 

Over twenty-five years in the making, Autosport International – The Racing Car Show undoubtedly marks the beginning of the international motorsport season. Attracting 85,000 visitors, the trade, technology and live event show is by a significant margin the ultimate motorsport event of its kind anywhere in the world.

Here is today's schedule (all times are GMT):

10:30 Adrian Newey
11:00 BTCC Champions - Shedden, Neal, Jordan & Turkington
11:30 Jacques Villeneuve
12:00 Allan McNish
12:30  
13:00  
   
14:00 Jacques Villeneuve
14:30 Claire Williams
15:00 Rob Smedley

