Kia is off to a strong start in 2017 with the fantastic Stinger, but the company’s model expansion is not stopping here. In a few months from now, the South Korean marque is going to take the wraps off a brand new subcompact crossover, which might be called “Stonic” if we were to rely on a report from Kia-World. They have it on good authority Kia has recently trademark this moniker and that it’s bound to be glued to the trunk lid of a B-segment crossover, which will be a sister model of the yet unnamed Hyundai high-riding model of the same size.

It’s not actually going to be the first-ever subcompact crossover from the brand taking into consideration Kia has been selling for quite some time the KX3 in some parts of the world, including China. As for the new one, we know for sure it will be introduced later in 2017 and will be assembled at home in South Korea.

The reveal about its launch date and production location was made in June 2016 by Kia Australia COO Damien Meredith, who went on to specify the model will be positioned as a direct rival for the Mazda CX-3. We also know the design of the subcompact crossover will have some things in common with the 2013 Provo concept pictured here.

The equivalent Hyundai has been spotted on multiple instances trying to hide what will be a funky design, and seeing as how the Provo was also unconventional, chances are the road-going Kia crossover will have an interesting exterior.

The Hyundai-badged model will likely be the first to see the light of day, with its Kia counterpart slated to arrive later and go on sale before the year’s end. Both models will be offered in Europe and United States, among other markets.

Source: Kia-World