The words 'Rolls-Royce' and 'bespoke' go hand in hand. Here are some of last year's fanciest models.

4,011. That’s how many cars BMW’s posh brand Rolls-Royce managed to deliver in 2016, making it the second best sales year after 2014 when 4,063 units rolled off the assembly line in Goodwood. As you would expect from a high-end, low-volume luxury marque, many of the cars built last year had an assortment of exterior and interior enhancements demonstrating the brand’s capabilities in terms of bespoke creations.

Rolls-Royce has decided to look back at some of last year’s special models, some of which we had the pleasure of covering. One example would have to be the Zenith Collection for the Phantom Coupe and Phantom Drophead Coupe to mark the end of the line for these two models with 50 highly customized cars.

Other special Rolls-Royces launched in 2016:

Another example is the “Dusk until Dawn”-themed version of the Wraith coupe and Dawn convertible to signal the beginning of the 2016 summer season and the opening of the company’s Summer Studio in Porto Cervo.

2016 Rolls-Royce Blue Magpie Phantom Drophead Coupe
2016 Rolls-Royce Blue Magpie Phantom Drophead Coupe

One fancy creation that flew under the radar is “Blue Magpie” Phantom Drophead Coupe (pictured above) commissioned by a customer from Taiwan. He wanted his prized possession to have a Silverlake paint combined with an Andalusian White hood and an engraved Spirit of Ecstasy in gold. The precious metal was also used for the dual coachline and wheels, while the cabin received blue magpie accents and a bespoke trunk with teak featuring white maple inserts. If you’re wondering about the origins of the car’s name, blue magpie is a bird found only in Taiwan.

2016 Rolls-Royce Mr Fux's Pebble Beach Dawn
2016 Rolls-Royce Mr Fux's Pebble Beach Dawn

Mr Fux’s Pebble Beach Dawn is another one-off creation, this time around for client from United States. The special Dawn wears the customer’s very own “Fux Blue” paint, which Rolls-Royce says it will only be used by this wealthy client who so happens to be a “connoisseur collector.” For his latest car, the client decided to have the rear deck painted in Arctic White and use a similar hue for the lavish interior cabin.

2016 Rolls-Royce nautical Dawn
2016 Rolls-Royce nautical Dawn

A nautical-themed Dawn was commissioned by a Floridian and she received the car at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. She went with a two-tone Arctic White and Midnight Sapphire livery combined with a teak rear deck and teak interior accents. As a side note, Rolls-Royce also made a Nautical Wraith last year.

2016 Rolls-Royce Peace and Glory Phantom
2016 Rolls-Royce Peace and Glory Phantom

One of the last bespoke creations of the seventh-gen Phantom Extended Wheelbase was entitled “The Peace and Glory Phantom” created to the exact specifications provided by an entrepreneur in the Far East. Oddly enough, the client wanted the pattern of tiger fur in the rear center console.

2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Inspired by Greats
2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Inspired by Greats

Lastly, the Rolls-Royce Inspired by the Greats was commissioned by a dealer in the Middle East with a monochromatic exterior and a clef-like motif for the coachline. The one-of-a-kind Ghost pays tribute to works of classical composers and continues the clef-like motif inside where it’s stitched into the headrests and laid into the wood.

As a final note, 2017 is going to be an important year for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars as the wraps will come off the all-new Phantom VIII. Further down the line, the first-ever SUV currently known as "Project Cullinan" is going to be introduced at some point in 2018.

Source: Rolls-Royce

