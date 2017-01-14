If you say you’re not going to watch Lego Batman in theaters, you’re only lying to yourself. The latest and possibly greatest iteration of DC’s Dark Knight hits theaters on February 10, 2017. But before it does, Chevrolet has teamed up with DC to create a life-size Batmobile to put on display at the Detroit Auto Show.

Measuring in at 6.92 feet (2.1 meters) high, 17 feet (5.1 meters) long, and 9.25 feet (2.81 meters) long, the Lego Batmobile was created by students from Detroit’s Cody Rouge community, A World in Motion, and First Lego League. It was designed to mimic the Batmobile from the upcoming movie, obviously, and to "strike fear in the heart of any villain" at the same time. In total, it weighs in a just over 1,695 pounds (768 kilograms).

More than 344,00 Lego bricks were used in the construction of the Batmobile in 17 different colors. It took the team of builders 222 hours to design, and 1,833 hours to build. It was all done in the Lego Model Shop in Enfield, Connecticut, alongside Lego Master Builders.

The build was constructed around a frame made of more than 86-feet of square tube aluminum. Just the frame alone weighs 282.5 pounds (128.1 kilograms), while the tires weight in at 100 pounds (45 kilograms) each. Inside, Chevrolet fitted the cockpit with the latest in connectivity tech, including hands-free calling, phone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and even built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi.

“To work on the LEGO Batmobile with Warner Bros. is an absolute thrill for us at Chevy,” said Paul Edwards, U.S. vice president of Chevrolet Marketing. “Many of the themes in ‘The LEGO Batman Movie,’ like imagination, family and community, align perfectly with our Chevy brand values and add to the value of the partnership.”

The Lego Batmobile is on display Detroit Auto Show beginning today. Sadly, you won’t be able to pick one up at your local Chevy dealer.

Source: Chevrolet