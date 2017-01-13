The company photographs its latest coupe with some of the models that inspire it, like the 2000GT, original Celica, AE86 Corolla, MR2, and fourth-generation Supra.

North American buyers have been able to drive the refreshed 2017 Toyota 86 for a few months, and Motor1’s team has even been able to give the coupe our First Drive and Why Buy treatment. We found it fun to drive but lacking in amenities. Now, Europeans get the chance to check out the updated model, and Toyota launches the new model there with a massive gallery of photos that show the two-door sliding around and compares the 86 to Toyota’s sporty coupes of the past, like the 2000GT, ‘70s Celica, AE86 Corolla, first-gen MR2, and fourth-generation Supra.

In Europe, the coupe still goes by the Toyota GT86 moniker, but it’s otherwise largely the same as versions of the two-door in other markets. There’s still a 2.0-liter four-cylinder boxer engine under the hood that drives the rear wheels either through a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox. The powerplant there produces 197 horsepower (147 kilowatts) and 151 pound-feet (205 Newton-meters) – versus 205 hp (153 kW) and 156 lb-ft of torque (212 Nm) in the U.S. Upgraded suspension tuning and increased torsional stiffness from switching to different high-tensile steels help to sharpen the model’s handling. A new Track mode also makes the car more willing to slide when lapping a circuit.

2017 Toyota GT86


“The most important element I wanted to improve was the car’s responsiveness – on and off acceleration, turning-in and turning-out, and the speed and naturalness of its reactions. This has been achieved partly by modifying the dampers and springs, but the main point of influence has been in the aerodynamics and how this affects the suspension,” chief engineer Tetsuya Tada said in the updated model’s announcement.

Aesthetically, Toyota includes small tweaks like LED headlights and a revised front fascia. The taillights also have new clusters and LED illumination. Inside, drivers grip a smaller steering wheel and look at a 4.2-inch color multi-function display in the instrument panel.

If you’re a fan of Toyota’s earlier sporty models or the 86, you definitely need to check out the massive gallery below. In addition to the refreshed model, the company shows off Fredric Aasbø’s 86-X drift car that uses a turbocharged 3.4-liter inline six that produces 1,156 horsepower. The GT86 CS-R3 customer-spec rally car also shows off in the pictures.

Source: Toyota

