At the upcoming springtime sale in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a collection of classic Porsches will be crossing the auction block in celebration of Auctions America’s 15th anniversary. A total of 26 vehicles spanning 48 years of Porsche production will be on display. And the best part is, they will all be offered with no reserve.

JLB Autocrib, known as one of the nation’s most prominent German car collections, will be supplying the prestigious Porsches. The collection has spanned more than four decades of acquisition by its owners Jack and Alice Gish of Connecticut, and outlines the evolution of the marque with some of the most iconic models ever produced.

Headlining the collection is a 356 1600 Speedster formerly owned by actor Nicholas Cage. A 1958 Porsche RSR Tribute, driven by Bruce Willis in the movie Death Becomes Her, will also be on the block. As far as some of the more notable non-celebrity examples: a 1988 911 Turbo Slantnose, a restored 1960 356B 1600 Coupe, a 1965 356C 1600 SC Cabriolet, a 2003 911 Turbo Coupe, and a 1968 912 ‘Soft Window’ Targa will be on display, just to name a few.

The cars range wildly in price and condition, but early estimates have the 356 1600 Speedster owned by Nicholas Cage going anywhere between $275,000 to $325,000, making it the most expensive car of the lot. The RSR Tribute, meanwhile, could go anywhere between $30,000 to $40,000, and the '88 Slantnose could go for as high as $180,000.

But wait, there’s more. Alongside more than the two dozen Porsches that will be offered for sale will be small collection of Porsche memorabilia. A few official dealership signs, some posters, autographed prints, and even racing suits and helmets. The auction will take place from March 31 to April 2, 2017.

