For as long as the Nurburgring has been around, companies have been chasing lap times in pursuit of the title, "King of the ‘Ring." The record is currently held by the Radical and its SR8LM, which was able to clock a time of 6 minutes 48 seconds. But the company thinks it can do even better.

According to Autocar, Radical ran its new RXC500 at the ‘Ring in an open track day event, and even with traffic, a spokesperson for the company said that the car put up "a very convincing time." Though Radical didn’t give any sort of target estimate for an official run, they will undoubtedly be looking to beat the SR8LM’s current record.

The RXC500 features a 3.5-liter biturbo V6 good for 530 horsepower (395 kilowatts) and 481 pound-feet (652 Newton-meters) of torque. From a standstill, it will hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 2.6 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 185 mph (297 kmh). It tips the scales at just 2,489 pounds (1,129 kilograms), and comes fixed with bodywork that keeps it well grounded to the ground.

Still, it’s a tough ask. Other competitors like the Elemental RP1 have also stepped forward in pursuit of Nurburgring glory. The company said back in December that it would attempt to take down the record in 2017 by fitting a new aero kit that would enable the car to generate a whopping 1,000 kilograms (2,204 pounds) of downforce. That, paired with 320 horsepower and a 0-60 mph (96 kmh) time of just 2.8 seconds could make for some interesting competition.

It remains to be seen when these two cars will be hitting the track for an official lap. But nonetheless, the real winners here are all of us who get to watch this battle take place.

