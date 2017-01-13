After teasing its Tokyo Auto Salon lineup a few weeks ago, Subaru is now showing us the goods by unleashing a 65-image gallery of its tuned vehicles and race cars at the show.





Among the eight models on display, there are two concepts that put STI Sport parts on Subaru’s existing performance vehicles. The BRZ STI Sport Concept aims to appeal to adult drivers with a tasteful, though aggressive, body kit and attractive silver paint. Bordeaux red leather and black Alcantara cover the inside. The WRX S4 STI Sport Concept brings a similarly mature demeanor to the brand’s all-wheel drive performance sedan. Bordeaux and Carbon Black leather decorate the cabin of this CVT-equipped four-door. The outside looks meaner thanks to STI’s body kit and a carbon fiber trunk lip spoiler. New suspension springs and drilled brake rotors improve performance, too.







For customers who are looking for a combination of speed and utility, Subaru has the Levorg STI Sport with additional STI Performance parts at the show. Prototype Recaro seats hold the occupants in front, and Brembo four-piston brake calipers grip drilled rotors. The black split-spoke wheels look fantastic, too.

The Impreza G4 STI Performance brings a hotter look to Subaru’s more mainstream model. The body kit and prototype exhaust let drivers give their new ride a more sporty look.

Finally, Subaru has a quartet of race cars that highlight the brand’s focus on motorsports. The BRZ from the 2016 season of Japan’s Super GT series is on display, and the WRX STI from last year’s Nürburgring 24 hours is there, too. Subie is still closely associated with rallying, so a WRX STI from the All Japan Rally Championship has a featured place at the company’s booth. Finally, the BRZ that CG Robot Race is entering into next year’s one-make Toyota 86 and BRZ series also debuts at Tokyo Auto Salon.







Subaru has released a large gallery of all of these machines. Check it out, below.

Source: Subaru