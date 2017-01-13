Lexus is finally ready to show off the final version of the RC F GT3 based on the company’s gorgeous road-going coupe. Previewed by a namesake concept almost three years ago at the Geneva Motor Show, the race car will compete in United States in the GTD category of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series under the 3GT Racing team.

Its official debut will occur later this month during the 24 Hours of Daytona endurance race event scheduled for January 26-29. James and Menezes will share the #14 car with Sage Karam and Scott Pruett, while Cindric and Farnbacher will switch seats with Robert Alon and James Hawksworth in the #15 car.

Besides racing on U.S. soil, the 2017 Lexus RC F GT3 will also head to Japan to take part in the GT300 class of the SUPER GT series where it will compete under the LMcorsa team.





Lexus will have at the starting grid of all races held in U.S. and Japan two vehicles. If you’re not from one of these two countries, you’ll be happy to hear Toyota Gazoo Racing will be analyzing the prospects of introducing the RC F GT3 in other competitions across the world, so there is a distinct possibility the model will race in Europe at some point. According to chief officer and technical director, Koei Saga:

“The first step is to place four cars in races in the USA and Japan, but in the future we will nurture our RC F GT3 into a model that is loved by customers worldwide.”

To celebrate the RC F GT3’s reveal in race-ready form, Lexus has published a video entitled “The Road to Daytona: Lexus Returns to Racing” that explains what had to be done to tailor a racing suit for the high-performance coupe.

Source: Lexus