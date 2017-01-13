$92,945. That was the starting price of a 2016MY Cadillac Escalade in the range-topping Platinum trim like this one here. One hard-to-please owner was not entirely satisfied with his luxobarge and decided to give Carlex Design a call and ask them to work their magic to make the SUV’s already lavish cabin even more posh.

Carlex describes the Escalade as being a “luxury cheeky gangsta beast” they have managed to tame by giving it a predominately black interior featuring a combination of high-end woven leather and Alcantara. To spice things up, wood inserts have been applied onto the steering wheel, dashboard, center console, as well as on the door panels.

The leather-wrapped steering wheel now features Carlex’s logo at the 12 o’clock position and there are also silver flakes adorning the wood trim. Speaking of which, the rims of the wooden mouldings have been darkened. The seat design has been slightly modified as well, while some of the areas around the cabin have been covered in dark leather to complete the transformation.

Carlex Design usually fiddles with interiors, so most likely this particular Cadillac Escalade has not been subjected to any changes on the outside. Underneath its hood resides the same meaty 6.2-liter V8 with 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, just like in the $96,500 2017MY Escalade Platinum we reviewed yesterday.

There’s no doubt the Escalade’s standard interior is a nice place to be in, but is this transformation worth the premium? At the end of the day, it’s a matter of taste. Some people will always want more than what the automaker can provide, even in this case when we’re dealing with a downright opulent SUV that costs almost $100,000 and has all the luxury Cadillac can offer today.

Source: Carlex Design