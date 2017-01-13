The Tesla engineering team will be joined by Chris Lattner, who will become the company’s vice president of Autopilot software. Yes, there is such a position in the Californian EV manufacturer and it is responsible for overseeing the development of the Autopilot self-driving software.

Lattner is best known for his work at Apple, where he spent 11 years developing the Swift programming language, which is used for creating applications for the Apple platform. Prior to Apple, he was lead author of the LLVM Compiler Infrastructure, an open source umbrella project that is widely used in commercial products and academic research today.

“We are very excited that Chris is joining Tesla to lead our Autopilot engineering team and accelerate the future of autonomous driving,” said the company in an official statement.

As Lattner join the Autopilot R&D team, Sterling Anderson, director of Autopilot programs, is leaving the company. Anderson was a Model X program manager and also a former MIT researcher, and worked with microprocessor engineer Jim Keller on the Autopilot.

Electrek also reports Tesla has snaggeed another Apple high profile executive - Matt Casebolt, who will be named senior director engineering, closures and mechanisms. Over the past two and a half years Casebolt was a design director of the MacBook Pro and before that he led the team working on the Mac Pro.

Casebolt will be joining a team of former Apple engineers, including Doug Field who is now the senior VP of vehicle engineering at Tesla, Sarah O’Brien who is now the head of the PR and communications department, and David Erhart who is now senior director of reliability and test.

Source: Tesla and Electrek