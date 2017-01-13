Live from the Autosport stage at the NEC in Birmingham UK.

Welcome to the Motor1.com live stream of Autosport International 2017. This is the second of the four-day event (Jan 12-15) and you can see today's tentative schedule below. 

Over twenty-five years in the making, Autosport International – The Racing Car Show undoubtedly marks the beginning of the international motorsport season. Attracting 85,000 visitors, the trade, technology and live event show is by a significant margin the ultimate motorsport event of its kind anywhere in the world.

New live streams will be posted to Motor1.com for each day.

10:00 Derek Warwick
10:15 Will Fewkes & Ashley Sutton
10:30 Martin Plowman
11:00 Nick Tandy
11:30  
11:45 Jake Hill
12:00 Richard Dean, Christian England & Wayne Boyd
12:30 Lawrence Tomlinson & Ewan Baldry
13:00  
13:30  
14:00 Laurent Mekies
14:30 Andrew Kirkaldy
15:00 Charlie Eastwood & Dan Cammish & James MacNaughton
15:30 Lando Norris
16:00 Callum Ilott
16:15 Jack Layton

Be part of something big