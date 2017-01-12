With the announcement of the upcoming 2020 Ford Bronco at the Detroit Auto Show, details are still far from official. We’ve broken down everything we know so far about the upcoming SUV, but nothing will be set in stone until it actually debut in 2019. Until then, reports like this will continue to trickle in.

According to The Truth About Cars, the new Bronco will come with a feature called "Air Roof." Similar to the classic, it will give driver and passengers alike the opportunity to experience their Bronco sans roof. And that's good new... assuming it will keep its same off-road credentials as well.

The feature will consist of six modular roof panels that can be added and removed manually, and stored in the vehicle when not in use. It’s a similar strategy Jeep implemented with the Renegade – and like the Renegade, the Bronco will have fixed roof rails for added safety, according to "two well-placed sources."

Both the Bronco and the 2018 Jeep Wrangler will come with these open-air additions. Based on what we already know about the Wrangler, Jeep will use a three-piece system that extends from the front of the vehicle all the way to the back as opposed to Ford’s proposed six-piece system.

The new Bronco will ride on a revised version of the European T6 platform that underpins the current Ranger. Though rumors suggest it could be nothing more than a heavily revised Everest (fingers crossed), TTAC also points out in a separate story that it could be more of a direct Wrangler competitor than we’re being led to believe. Only time will tell as to the true identity.

Source: The Truth About Cars