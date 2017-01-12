While Ford is already delivering units of the GT to the handful of lucky buyers, the Blue Oval continues to release very few details about its supercar. For example, the motoring world still doesn’t know how much power the biturbo 3.5-liter V6 produces or even the vehicle’s price. While this important information remains a secret, the company is at least now providing a look at the GT’s digital dashboard and the five available driving modes.

Once in the GT’s sporty seat, drivers look at a 10-inch instrument panel that changes graphics depending on the driving mode. The company even worked with racing drivers for fine-tuning the data that each setting displayed.

“We spent an enormous amount of time getting this just right,” says Nick Terzes, Ford GT engineering supervisor. “The result is simple, but achieving simple perfectly can be a challenge.”







Normal mode is what drivers use for everyday driving. It places the speedometer in the center and the current gear to the right. The setting assumes that people are just cruising around so the tachometer largely shows the range from 3,000 to 7,000 rpm and compresses the rest of the scale.

Wet mode looks practically identical, except everything takes on a blue hue. The graphics are also slightly glossy to “emulate the shine of wet asphalt.”

The Sport setting changes things up by moving the speedometer to the right and putting the gear in the middle of the driver’s view. Everything takes on an orange hue, too. According to Ford, this “is the preferred mode for most test drivers.”

Track mode is a further evolution of this look. The orange becomes a brighter red, and drivers get info about the coolant temperature, oil pressure, oil temperature and fuel level. The speedometer moves to the upper left. The suspension also drops about 1.2 inches (30 millimeters) for this setting.

Finally, V-Max is all about doing top speed runs. The speedometer takes prime position in the center of the display, and tech details including the turbochargers’ boost sit to the right. The tachometer also becomes just a thin line.

You don’t have to envy GT drivers for getting this cool tech for long. According to Ford, it plans to use a similar display in other vehicles soon.

Source: Ford