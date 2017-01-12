Tesla already asserts that the Model S P100D is the quickest mass-produced car that someone can buy today, and the company’s long-awaited Easter egg for the electric sedan finally means that 60 miles per hour can come a blink-of-an-eye sooner. In a recent video, Dragtimes captured the simple process of unlocking the extra acceleration and then proved whether the upgrade was really worth the hype by doing an instrumented test.

Making a P100D even more ludicrous is ridiculously easy. Once the EV has the latest firmware, go to the vehicle’s settings on the massive infotainment screen. On the upper left where drivers choose between Sport and Ludicrous acceleration, hold down on the latter option for five seconds. A Star-Wars-like jump to hyperspace on the display indicates the process is successful. The instrument panel now shows the battery’s temperature and a raw readout of the battery and motor outputs.

The more extreme mode unlocks roughly 35 more horsepower from the drivetrain. Although, drivers must agree that they understand the extra muscle causes increased wear to the battery, motors, and gearbox. The cheeky message offers customers the choices: “No, I want my Mommy” or “Yes, bring it on!” The warning also suggests that the new setting is something to use sparingly, rather the cruising around with the additional power all the time.

Elon Musk is true to his word that the Easter egg makes the P100D an even quicker vehicle. Check out the video to see just how big the improvement is. Unfortunately, rainy weather prevents Dragtimes from finding out whether Musk’s assertions are accurate about the more Ludicrous mode’s ability to make the Model S cover the quarter mile in just 10.6 seconds.

Tesla also recently rolled out a pair of Easter eggs for the Model X. One did a light show and made the falcon doors open and close to the tune of Trans-Siberian Orchestra's “Wizards in Winter.” Activating the trick just required holding down the T button on the infotainment screen. The other turned the crossover into a Mars rover on the navigation screen after entering the code "Mars."

Via: Electrek