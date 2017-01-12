British sports car startup Avatar has debuted its first production car. They call it the Roadster, and it’s definitely intriguing. It'll be shown for the first time at the 2017 Performance Car Show in Birmingham, U.K., and features with more than 100 refinements over the original prototype we saw back in 2016.

Under the hood bonnet is a 2.0-liter turbocharged Ford EcoBoost engine good for 250 horsepower (186 kilowatts). Since it's so light – tipping the scales at just 1,532 pounds (695 kilograms) – the Roadster is able to hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 4.0 seconds and continue on to a top speed of 145 mph (233 kmh).

Buyers can opt for a more powerful 2.3-liter turbocharged engine off a Focus RS, if they so choose, which shaves the 0-60 mph (96 kmh) time down to 3.6 seconds. All that power is handled via a six-speed manual gearbox, or an optional seven-speed paddle-shift sequential racing gearbox.

Though it may not look like the most road-friendly sports car money can buy, it does come with a full leather interior, a heater, air conditioning, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibly at no extra cost. For a bit more, you can add a fixed roof too.

"After showing the prototype we realized that our customers wanted more," said Director of Avatar Sports Car Dylan Popovic. "We listened and have responded to our customers who loved the superb performance and fine handling but wanted more refinement and features so they could use the car for more than just track days."

Thanks to a spaceframe chassis and a composite body, Avatar says that its Roadster provides a "pure track experience," and even comes with features like a full roll cage, a fire extinguisher (just in case), a data logger, and GoPro HD camera compatibility. Production will begin this spring, with prices starting at £39,990 ($49,115).

Source: Avatar