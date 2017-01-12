January 12, 2017, Miami, FL. Motorsport Network, the Miami-headquartered publisher, today announced it has signed distinguished magazine editor Damien Smith to a new position as European Editor in Chief at Autosport Media UK, effectively immediately.

Smith will work out of Autosport Media UK’s London office and report directly to Global Editor in Chief Charles Bradley, who will continue to be based in the company’s Miami, USA headquarters.

Smith – whose most recent editorial role was a nine-year stint as editor of Motor Sport magazine – will work closely with the recently-acquired brands, Autosport and F1 Racing, alongside Group Editor Anthony Rowlinson and Autosport Editor in Chief Edd Straw. He will also be reacquainted with eminent F1 journalist Nigel Roebuck, who also rejoins Autosport in 2017.

Smith previously worked at Autosport from 1996-2007, where he was Editor in Chief for two years.

“Damien achieved great things at Motor Sport after leaving Autosport almost a decade ago,” said Global Editor in Chief Charles Bradley. “This is another signal of our intent to invest in our recently-acquired brands and adds yet more expertise into the mix.

“He will bring the lessons he learnt at Motor Sport, combined with his previous experience of our great titles – in digital, weekly and monthly formats – and I have no doubt that he will inspire the staff to even greater heights as we gear up for the 2017 season.”

Smith said: “I’ve been hugely impressed at both the rate of expansion and the obvious ambition shown by Motorsport Network, and I’m delighted to have an opportunity to play a part in its future. The Autosport and F1 Racing brands are, of course, deeply familiar to me and to be associated with them again will somehow feel like I’m returning home.

“Also to have the chance to continue working closely with Nigel Roebuck, who has been a good friend as well as a colleague for many years, is a significant bonus. These are exciting times for Motorsport Network and its illustrious brands.”

For more information, contact:

Tim Southers, Public Relations, Motorsport Network

Tim.southers@motorsport.com

+1 828-449-5722

About Motorsport Network

Motorsport Network is a vertically integrated automotive & motorsport business headquartered in Miami, FL. The technology business manages a global broadcast network, live events, and multiple websites, social networks and e-commerce, gaming, analytics & editorial syndication platforms operating in 16 languages across 60 international markets. The business is founded on the principle of engaging audiences around automotive & motorsport content to provide clients with integrated solutions to connect with this global audience.

For more information on the Network’s websites, see www.motorsportnetwork.com