It was about a month ago when Toyota released a design sketch to act as a teaser for its powered-up Yaris supermini, and now the hot hatch has been revealed. Although it doesn’t have a name yet, it will surely include “Gazoo” seeing as how Toyota has already revealed all of its performance-oriented models from now on will bear the name of its factory race team.

But at the end of the day, the name isn’t all that important. The biggest news here is the horsepower number: more than 210. Those ponies will likely be provided by an upgraded turbocharged 1.6-liter, four-cylinder engine adapted for a road-going production model from the WRC-spec race car. Based on the three-door Yaris, the new spicy derivative will be unveiled at the forthcoming Geneva Motor Show in early March where it will also debut a new look for the entire Yaris range.

The most significant change is noticeable at the back where the revised supermini will receive a pair of wider taillights. This particular sporty model will be visually distinguished by its prominent roof-mounted spoiler painted in black, just like the side mirror caps and the alloy wheels. You can also notice the central exhaust tip, which will be exclusive to this version, as will be the glossy black winglets at the front sitting next to the fog lights.

A sportier suspension setup bringing a lowered ride height is also on the menu, along with upgraded brakes to match the extra punch delivered by the engine. In addition, Toyota promises all updated Yaris versions will benefit from “a raft of technical modifications” set to boost handling and comfort.

Toyota will have the high-performance Yaris on display between March 9 and 19 in Geneva where it will share the spotlight with its source of inspiration: the Yaris WRC.

Source: Toyota