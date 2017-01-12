Live from the Autosport stage at the NEC in Birmingham UK.

Welcome to the inaugural Motor1.com live stream of Autosport International 2017. This is the first of the four-day event (Jan 12-15) and you can see today's tentative schedule below. 

Over twenty-five years in the making, Autosport International – The Racing Car Show undoubtedly marks the beginning of the international motorsport season. Attracting 85,000 visitors, the trade, technology and live event show is by a significant margin the ultimate motorsport event of its kind anywhere in the world.

New live streams, which run from 09:00 to 16:30 GMT, will be posted to Motor1.com for each day.

 

9:00

 Elfyn Evans & Ben Taylor
09:30 Zak Brown - opening
10:00 John Fitzpatrick
10.15  
10:30 Paul Hembery at Pirelli
11:00 Maria Costello - Bikes
11:30 Tommaso Volpe & Cyril Abiteboul
12:00 Richard Dean and Zak Brown + Three drivers - United Autosport LMP2
12:30 Martin Brundle
13:00 Johnny Mowlem
13:15 Lunch
14:00  
14:30 James Barclay
15:00 Malcolm Wilson (M-Sport) and Dick Cormack and Glenn Patterson (DMACK)
15:15 James Nash
15:30 Christopher Tate
15:45 Darren Turner & Ella Barrington
16:00 Mark Gemmell - Electric GT 15 mins
16:15  
16:30 Oliver Jarvis & Johnny Mowlem 

