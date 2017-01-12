Live from the Autosport stage at the NEC in Birmingham UK.
Welcome to the inaugural Motor1.com live stream of Autosport International 2017. This is the first of the four-day event (Jan 12-15) and you can see today's tentative schedule below.
Over twenty-five years in the making, Autosport International – The Racing Car Show undoubtedly marks the beginning of the international motorsport season. Attracting 85,000 visitors, the trade, technology and live event show is by a significant margin the ultimate motorsport event of its kind anywhere in the world.
New live streams, which run from 09:00 to 16:30 GMT, will be posted to Motor1.com for each day.
9:00
|Elfyn Evans & Ben Taylor
|09:30
|Zak Brown - opening
|10:00
|John Fitzpatrick
|10.15
|10:30
|Paul Hembery at Pirelli
|11:00
|Maria Costello - Bikes
|11:30
|Tommaso Volpe & Cyril Abiteboul
|12:00
|Richard Dean and Zak Brown + Three drivers - United Autosport LMP2
|12:30
|Martin Brundle
|13:00
|Johnny Mowlem
|13:15
|Lunch
|14:00
|14:30
|James Barclay
|15:00
|Malcolm Wilson (M-Sport) and Dick Cormack and Glenn Patterson (DMACK)
|15:15
|James Nash
|15:30
|Christopher Tate
|15:45
|Darren Turner & Ella Barrington
|16:00
|Mark Gemmell - Electric GT 15 mins
|16:15
|16:30
|Oliver Jarvis & Johnny Mowlem