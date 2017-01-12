It was March last year when we published the first batch of spy shots with the all-new Ford Focus hatchback and now time has come for its more practical sibling to pose for the spy camera. This one too is a test mule using the body of the outgoing hatch, but with a stretched rear end making it look like a bad Photoshop job. We do however find it interesting the Blue Oval went to the trouble to create that weirdly shaped quarter glass window to fit with the reworked body.

There’s not much else to say about the test mule, other than the fact its name is “Elvis,” for some reason. The hatchback was known as “Lemmy,” so it seems Ford is now giving names to the cars it’s testing. Needless to say, the final design has nothing to do with this peculiar mule, which is usually being used early in the testing phase. What we do know about the styling is that the hatch (at least) will have the “sleek look of a coupe.”







Details about the Focus IV are rather scarce at the moment, but the aforementioned hatchback did exhibit visible signs of growth. It means Ford is about to make its compact model more spacious by stretching the wheelbase to generate more rear legroom. That’s certainly good news as the outgoing model feels a little bit cramped in the back, especially when compared to the most spacious model in this class, the Skoda Octavia. It’s the same story with the trunk, which should provide increased cargo capacity in the Focus’ next iteration to make it a better companion on longer trips.

Expect the hatchback to be unveiled later this year, with the wagon to join the lineup at some point in 2018. The hot ST version and the pure electric derivative will both likely live to see another generation, but Ford will launch them later in the life cycle. Further down the line, a new RS should serve once more as the pinnacle of the Focus range.

Photos: CarPix