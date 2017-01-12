Developed in Germany, made in South Korea, and with engineering and design input from Australia. That’s how Holden is describing the new-for-2017 Astra Sedan, basically an Aussie version of the Chevy Cruze with a mildly revised front fascia in line with the new Commodore, itself an AU-spec Opel Insignia Grand Sport.

The new Holden Astra Sedan rides on the same global D2 platform as the Astra K hatchback and serves as a replacement in Australia for the Chevy Cruze Sedan. It’s scheduled to go on sale locally in May and will be available with the hatch’s turbocharged 1.4-liter gasoline engine developing 150 horsepower (110 kilowatts) and 180 pound-feet (245 Newton-meters) of torque with the six-speed manual. When the engine is hooked up to the optional six-speed automatic transmission, torque goes down by 3 lb-ft (5 Nm) to 177 lb-ft (240 Nm). Another bad news is the sedan won’t be getting the hatchback’s beefier 1.6-liter turbo unit.

The switch from General Motors’ Delta I platform to Delta II has enabled a significant weight loss of 120 kilograms (264 pounds) that will pay dividends in terms of fuel efficiency and performance, although details about those have not been released. We do know Holden has been fine-tuning the 2017 Astra Sedan to cater the Australian market for more than a year.







Exact pricing is not available at the moment of writing, but Holden through the voice of its managing director Mark Bernhard told Motoring it’s going to be cheaper than the Astra hatchback, which kicks off from $21,990 (that’s Australian dollars) in the base R trim. Buyers will get to pick between 7- or 8-inch infotainment systems benefitting from Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration.

On the safety side, all Astra sedans are going to come as standard with a reversing camera, rear parking sensors, and six airbags. More expensive LT and LTZ trims will add a forward-facing camera bringing along front park assist, forward collision alert, and forward distance indicator. In addition, these higher-spec models will also have lane keep assist, self-park assist, and automatic windscreen wipers.

Holden’s new Astra Sedan is the 13 model out of a total of 24 new products scheduled to be launched locally by the end of the decade.

Source: Holden