Excluding vehicles also subject to prior Takata inflator recalls, approximately 772,000 additional Honda and Acura vehicles in the U.S. will be included in an expanded recall calling for the free replacement of non- desiccated Takata front passenger airbag inflators

A total of approximately 1.29 million vehicles, including those also subject to prior recalls, will be affected by this action

882 Honda Gold Wing motorcycles with optional airbags installed will also be recalled to replace Takata non-desiccated airbag inflator modules

TORRANCE, Calif. – In the second phase of planned recalls first announced by NHTSA in May 2016 and based on recent Defect Information Reports (17E-001, 17E-002, and 17E-003) from the airbag inflator supplier Takata, Honda will conduct recalls covering approximately 1.29 million Honda and Acura automobiles in the United States to replace, free of charge to vehicle owners, Takata passenger front airbag inflators that do not contain a moisture absorbing desiccant. Excluding any vehicles subject to the earlier Takata airbag inflator recalls, approximately 772,000 additional Honda and Acura vehicles in the U.S. will become subject to recall as a result of this action.

No new driver front airbag inflators in Honda or Acura automobiles will be subject to recall in this action, as all potentially affected driver inflators are already subject to prior recalls. However, some vehicles previously repaired under earlier driver front inflator recalls will now require replacement of those vehicles' passenger front inflators under this new action.

In addition, 882 Honda Gold Wing Airbag motorcycles from the 2006-2009 and 2012 model years will be recalled to replace Takata non-desiccated airbag inflator modules installed on those vehicles. There have been no Takata airbag inflator ruptures involving Honda motorcycles globally. For more information about the history of Honda motorcycle airbags, please visit http://world.honda.com/MotorcycleAirbag/history/

Honda is announcing this recall to encourage each owner of an affected vehicle to take it to an authorized dealer for repair as soon as they receive notification of this recall from Honda. Mailed notification to customers will begin in late-February 2017.

Additionally, the most up-to-date available consumer information about this action can be obtained at www.recalls.honda.com and www.recalls.acura.com or by calling (888) 234-2138 for automobile customers. We anticipate that concerned owners of the affected automobile models will be able to accurately search their vehicles' recall status on these sites beginning on January 11, 2017. Motorcycle customers can currently search at www.powersports.honda.com/recalls or they can call (866) 784-1870 for Honda motorcycle recall information.

With this new action, a total of approximately 11.4 million Honda and Acura automobiles have been or now are subject to recall for replacement of a Takata driver and/or passenger front airbag inflator in the United States, with approximately 3,580 Honda motorcycles subject to recall for the replacement of the Takata airbag inflator module.

Automobile models and model years included in the second stage of the expansion of the Takata non-desiccated passenger front inflator recall (certain specific vehicles only):

2005-2006 Acura MDX

2005-2012 Acura RL

2009-2012 Acura TSX

2011-2012 Acura TSX Wagon

2010-2012 Acura ZDX

2008-2012 Honda Accord

2010-2012 Honda Crosstour

2006-2011 Honda Civic

2005-2011 Honda CR-V

2005-2011 Honda Element

2012 Honda FCX Clarity

2007-2012 Honda Fit

2010-2012 Honda Insight

2005-2012 Honda Pilot

2006-2012 Honda Ridgeline

Motorcycle models and model years included in the second phase of the Takata non- desiccated airbag inflator recall (certain specific vehicles only):