The Japanese company is also adding 882 Gold Wing motorcycles.
Honda is starting the second phase of its massive Takata recall with the addition of approximately 1.29 million Honda and Acura automobiles in the United States. Excluding the vehicles subject to earlier recalls linked with the defective airbag inflator, nearly 772,000 additional Honda and Acura vehicles are becoming subject to the new recall.
The Japanese manufacturer has already recalled 8.2 million cars worldwide, including 668,000 Fit, Civic, and Accord vehicles in Japan, to replace, free of charge to vehicle owners, Takata passenger front airbag inflators that do not contain a moisture absorbing desiccant. Now, the company says no new driver airbags will be subject to the second phase of the American recall, but some vehicles previously repaired under earlier driver front inflator recalls will now require replacement of those vehicles' passenger front inflators.
The manufacturer will begin notifying customers by mail in late-February 2017 and will “encourage each owner of an affected vehicle to take it to an authorized dealer for repair as soon as they receive notification of this recall from Honda.” This new action will result in a total of approximately 11.4 million Hondas and Acuras, which have been or now are subject to the Takata recall, the largest recall campaign in the history of the automotive industry.
Here’s a list of models included in the second phase of Honda Takata recall:
- 2005-2006 Acura MDX
- 2005-2012 Acura RL
- 2009-2012 Acura TSX
- 2011-2012 Acura TSX Wagon
- 2010-2012 Acura ZDX
- 2008-2012 Honda Accord
- 2010-2012 Honda Crosstour
- 2006-2011 Honda Civic
- 2005-2011 Honda CR-V
- 2005-2011 Honda Element
- 2012 Honda FCX Clarity
- 2007-2012 Honda Fit
- 2010-2012 Honda Insight
- 2005-2012 Honda Pilot
- 2006-2012 Honda Ridgeline
In addition, Honda Motorcycles is recalling 882 Gold Wing Airbag motorcycles from the 2006-2009 and 2012 model years to replace Takata non-desiccated airbag inflator modules. These bikes have been optionally equipped with airbags.
Source: Honda