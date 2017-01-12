Just when you thought the Dodge lineup couldn’t get any more aggressive. At this year’s New York Auto Show in April, the company will revive its legendary Demon moniker for the 2018 model year. The nameplate first made its debut in 1971, and then again showed up on a Dodge concept car at the 2007 Geneva Motor Show.

This time it will be on the backside of an SRT Challenger. Though the company is still keeping the details of the car a mystery, Dodge says that it will be the "new ultimate performance halo" vehicle of the lineup – even more impressive than the 707-horsepower (527-kilowatt) Challenger Hellcat, or the 645-horsepower (480-kilowatt) Viper ACR.

Based on previous spy shots, we're led to believe that it could be the highly anticipated all-wheel-drive Challenger Hellcat (pictured below). But with the new name and badging, it could be something new entirely.







The debut will come with a series of teaser videos, the first of which is entitled "Cage," and will give fans a bit of insight into the Demon’s performance credentials and engineering, as well as a clue leading up to the next few videos. Dodge will continue its visual teasing campaign until the Challenger Demon’s debut at the New York Auto Show.

"Most cars attempt to be everything to everybody." said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT – FCA North America. "The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is conceived, designed, and engineered for a subculture of enthusiasts who know that a tenth is a car and a half second is your reputation."

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will be on display when doors open to the New York Auto Show on April 12, 2017. Hellcat owners beware.

Source: Dodge