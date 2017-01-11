Buying a three-row SUV has never been so easy. VW introduced the Atlas late last year, and now Chevy has further biggified its lineup with the introduction of the larger Traverse. The new Traverse accents already-available three-rows like the Tahoe and Suburban. Though the three cars are different overall, they do share a number of similarities. Take a look.

Bigger Is Better

The new Traverse measures in at 204.3 inches, making it significantly longer than the one it's replacing, and now the second longest SUV in the lineup behind the Suburban. Add that added length measures up to make it one imposing vehicle.





2018 TRAVERSE 2017 TAHOE Length 204.3 Inches 203.9 Inches Wheelbase 120.9 Inches 116.0 Inches Width 78.6 Inches 80.5 Inches Height 70.7 Inches 74.4 Inches

Loads of Room

The Chevy Tahoe is known for its spacious interior, but the Traverse is somehow even bigger. More than 98.5 cubic feet of usable space is available with the second and third row of seats folded down.





2018 TRAVERSE 2017 TAHOE Headroom (front/2nd row/3rd row) 41.3 / 40 / 38.2 Inches 42.8 / 38.7 / 38.1 Inches Legroom (front/2nd row/3rd row) 41 / 39 / 33.7 Inches 45.3 / 39 / 24.8 Inches Cargo Volume 23 / 58.1 / 98.5 Cubic Feet 15.3 / 51.7 / 94.7 Cubic Feet

Performance

Chevy opted for two engines in the new Traverse – and both are more efficient than the ancient 5.3-liter V8. A 305-horsepower V6 and a 255-horsepower 4-cylinder option gives the Traverse a slight edge over the heavier, less efficient Tahoe.



