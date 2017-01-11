The 2018 Traverse is bigger, but is it better than Chevy's other three-row offering?
Buying a three-row SUV has never been so easy. VW introduced the Atlas late last year, and now Chevy has further biggified its lineup with the introduction of the larger Traverse. The new Traverse accents already-available three-rows like the Tahoe and Suburban. Though the three cars are different overall, they do share a number of similarities. Take a look.
Bigger Is Better
The new Traverse measures in at 204.3 inches, making it significantly longer than the one it's replacing, and now the second longest SUV in the lineup behind the Suburban. Add that added length measures up to make it one imposing vehicle.
|2018 TRAVERSE
|2017 TAHOE
|Length
|204.3 Inches
|203.9 Inches
|Wheelbase
|120.9 Inches
|116.0 Inches
|Width
|78.6 Inches
|80.5 Inches
|Height
|70.7 Inches
|74.4 Inches
Loads of Room
The Chevy Tahoe is known for its spacious interior, but the Traverse is somehow even bigger. More than 98.5 cubic feet of usable space is available with the second and third row of seats folded down.
|2018 TRAVERSE
|2017 TAHOE
|Headroom (front/2nd row/3rd row)
|41.3 / 40 / 38.2 Inches
|42.8 / 38.7 / 38.1 Inches
|Legroom (front/2nd row/3rd row)
|41 / 39 / 33.7 Inches
|45.3 / 39 / 24.8 Inches
|Cargo Volume
|23 / 58.1 / 98.5 Cubic Feet
|15.3 / 51.7 / 94.7 Cubic Feet
Performance
Chevy opted for two engines in the new Traverse – and both are more efficient than the ancient 5.3-liter V8. A 305-horsepower V6 and a 255-horsepower 4-cylinder option gives the Traverse a slight edge over the heavier, less efficient Tahoe.
|2018 TRAVERSE
|2017 TAHOE
|Engine
|3.5-Liter V6
Turbocharged 2.0-Liter I4
|5.3-Liter V8
|Power
|305 Horsepower
255 Horsepower
|355 Horsepower
|Torque
|260 Pound-Feet
295 Pound-Feet
|383 Pound-Feet
|Fuel Economy
|
18 City / 25 Highway
23 Highway
|16 City / 23 Highway
|Towing Capacity
|5,000 Pounds (V6)
|5,600 Pounds