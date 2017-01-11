The 2018 Traverse is bigger, but is it better than Chevy's other three-row offering?

Buying a three-row SUV has never been so easy. VW introduced the Atlas late last year, and now Chevy has further biggified its lineup with the introduction of the larger Traverse. The new Traverse accents already-available three-rows like the Tahoe and Suburban. Though the three cars are different overall, they do share a number of similarities. Take a look.

Bigger Is Better

2018 Chevrolet Traverse
2015 Chevy Tahoe Z71

The new Traverse measures in at 204.3 inches, making it significantly longer than the one it's replacing, and now the second longest SUV in the lineup behind the Suburban. Add that added length measures up to make it one imposing vehicle.

  2018 TRAVERSE 2017 TAHOE
Length 204.3 Inches 203.9 Inches
Wheelbase 120.9 Inches 116.0 Inches
Width 78.6 Inches 80.5 Inches
Height 70.7 Inches 74.4 Inches

 

Loads of Room

2018 Chevrolet Traverse
2015 Chevy Tahoe Z71

The Chevy Tahoe is known for its spacious interior, but the Traverse is somehow even bigger. More than 98.5 cubic feet of usable space is available with the second and third row of seats folded down.

  2018 TRAVERSE 2017 TAHOE
Headroom (front/2nd row/3rd row) 41.3 / 40 / 38.2 Inches 42.8 / 38.7 / 38.1 Inches
Legroom (front/2nd row/3rd row) 41 / 39 / 33.7 Inches 45.3 / 39 / 24.8 Inches
Cargo Volume 23 / 58.1 / 98.5 Cubic Feet 15.3 / 51.7 / 94.7 Cubic Feet

 

Performance

2018 Chevrolet Traverse
2015 Chevy Tahoe Z71

Chevy opted for two engines in the new Traverse – and both are more efficient than the ancient 5.3-liter V8. A 305-horsepower V6 and a 255-horsepower 4-cylinder option gives the Traverse a slight edge over the heavier, less efficient Tahoe.

  2018 TRAVERSE 2017 TAHOE
Engine 3.5-Liter V6
Turbocharged 2.0-Liter I4		 5.3-Liter V8
Power 305 Horsepower
255 Horsepower		 355 Horsepower
Torque 260 Pound-Feet
295 Pound-Feet		 383 Pound-Feet
Fuel Economy

18 City / 25 Highway

23 Highway

 16 City / 23 Highway
Towing Capacity 5,000 Pounds (V6) 5,600 Pounds

 

