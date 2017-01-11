The Veyron is one of the great hypercars, and now it's challenging a modern competitor with a completely different powertrain.

Rimac founder Mate Rimac and Lord Pembroke continue benchmarking the Concept One electric hypercar against a Bugatti Veyron. After showing how they handle on undulating in Croatia, the men now test out their high-performance machines on the track.

The Veyron’s engine is famous at this point with its 8.0-liter quadturbo W16 pumping out 1,001 horsepower (736 kilowatts) in the standard guise and even more in later variants. An evolution of the same powerplant is now in the Chiron.

The Veyron is over a decade old now since the original introduction, and the Rimac Concept One demonstrates a modern method of making extreme power. The company’s coupe has an electric motor powering each wheel, and they produce a total output of 1,088 hp (811 kW) and 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm). Like the Bugatti, the Rimac uses all-wheel drive, but the EV also has torque vectoring that manages power to each corner.

The clip shows the Veyron and Concept One hitting the track with both Rimac and Lord Pembroke at the wheel. It’s a very tight circuit that doesn’t match the Bugatti’s strength has a high-speed machine. The Rimac looks much more nimble on this course thanks to its motors’ immediate power delivery. Unfortunately, we don’t get to see an instrumented test in this clip that definitively shows both hypercars’ lap times.

While it’s fascinating to see how the Concept One performs against the Bugatti Veyron, we would really like to see whether the hypercar could beat a Tesla Model S P100D. According to Elon Musk, an Easter Egg allows the sedan to reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in just 2.4 seconds. Rimac claims the Concept One need 2.6 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 kph). The similar acceleration figures could make for quite a race, at least one in a straight line.

