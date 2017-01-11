Introduced a little over a month ago, the all-new Insignia Grand Sport will be able to put up a good fight against the 4Motion-equipped VW Passat thanks to its all-wheel-drive setup. Opel’s engineers wanted make the new midsize car as light as possible, so rather than installing a differential, the Insignia will feature a GKN-developed Twinster AWD arrangement with a rear drive module encompassing a twin clutch system.

It will be clever enough to independently send torque to one or both the rear wheels, depending on the situation. Case in point, torque vectoring will kick in to send the higher torque to the outside rear wheel when cornering, which according to Opel will enable sharper and more responsive handling.

In addition, the folks from Rüsselsheim are saying the implementation of torque vectoring will make the Insignia Grand Sport safer. How? Torque distribution will be controlled (aka yaw damping) at all times based not only on the road surface, but also on the steering angle and throttle position. This clever tech will pay dividends in terms of stability by granting the car with a more neutral behavior, thus making it easier to control by the driver.

Speaking of the person behind the wheel of the new Insignia, he or she will have the possibility to select the Tour driving mode for high yaw damping or the Sport mode enabling a sportier behavior, obviously.

Opel will have the Insignia Grand Sport on sale early this year and will show it in Geneva in March. The wagon version is scheduled to be unveiled later in the year, although there’s not much of a mystery concerning the Sports Tourer as it has already been spied in OPC Line guise without any sort of camouflage. A rugged Country Tourer is expected to join the family at some point, and hopefully there’s going to be a new sporty OPC variant as well.

Source: Opel