After seven years of absence, the Nissan Micra is back on the assembly lines in Europe. The first examples of the all-new Micra were produced at Nissan-Renault Alliance’s Flins plant in France and will be delivered to their new owners in mid-February. In fact, this is the first Nissan model to be manufactured in a factory operated by Renault.

“The start of production for the all-new Micra is a moment to be celebrated, embodying the spirit of co-operation which exists throughout the Renault-Nissan Alliance,” Paul Willcox, chairman at Nissan Europe, commented. “We have taken the European compact car segment to a new level by focusing on what customers really want today and expect tomorrow. The all-new Nissan Micra is an exceptional car, characterized by its expressive design, uplifting interior and confident drive.”

2017 Nissan Micra production

The original Micra was launched in 1983 and is currently one of the most recognizable nameplates in the automotive industry. For more than three decades on the market, the Japanese city vehicle registered more than seven million sales.

The fifth generation of the vehicle debuted in late September at the 2016 Paris Motor Show with an array of intelligent assistance and safety systems, including Lane Departure Prevention, Intelligent Emergency Braking, High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition, and Nissan’s Around-View Monitor. Based on a modified version of Nissan’s V-platform, the car is wider, longer, and lower than ever and has been engineered and designed in Europe to meet the requirements of local customers.

Order books for the model will be opened soon. At first, the model will be available with a 0.9-liter turbocharged, three-cylinder petrol unit delivering 90 horsepower (66 kilowatts), and the 1.5 dCi diesel evegreen engine, producing the same peak output. A couple of months later, a base 1.0-liter naturally aspirated motor with 75 hp (56 kW) will join the range.


Source: Nissan

