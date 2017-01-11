February 8 will be the day when this lovely Porsche 959 Sport will hit the auction block at an event organized in Paris by RM Sotheby’s. Described as being in “exceptionally original condition,” the car has the exact same paint it had when it rolled off the production line back in the late 1980s. It’s at owner number three right now, and is looking for a fourth one willing to pay anywhere between €1.5M to €2M (about $1.58 to $2.1M), according to the estimation made by the auction house.

Offered without a reserve, the “highly original” 1988 959 Sport might just be the nicest out there today by the looks of it. Porsche aficionados know only 292 959s were ever made, but the heavier Komfort-spec model represented the bulk of the production. The Sport version seen here was built in only 29 examples and was around 100 kilograms (220 pounds) lighter.

Its heart and soul is a biturbo flat-six 2.85-liter engine with 515 horsepower in this Sport guise channeled to both axles through a six-speed manual gearbox. The impressive hardware enabled the supercar to complete the 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) sprint in just 3.2 seconds and establish a new world record for the fastest street-legal production car by managing to reach 197 mph (317 kph) in May 1987 on the A6 Auto­bahn near Hockenheim in Germany.

However, about a year later, Auto Motor und Sport took a Sport-spec version like this one at the Nardo high-speed test track and managed to hit 211 mph (339 kph). Almost 30 years later, that’s still a very impressive performance and to this day there aren't a lot of cars out able to match it.

It’s without any doubt one of the most sought-after Porsches of all time, and seeing as how its value will continue to increase in the years to come, don't be too surprised if it will exceed the estimation.

Source: RM Sotheby’s