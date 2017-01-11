Well, color us puzzled. We have received a multitude of spy shots depicting what appears to be at a first sight a second-generation Porsche Panamera. However, not only is the vehicle shorter and wider than the regular production model, but it’s also sitting a lot higher. The yellow warning stickers glued to the body reveal the biggest secret: electrification. Plus, our spies never heard the noise of a combustion engine, so it was either a plug-in hybrid test vehicle running in EV mode or it was actually full electric.

We could be looking at a Mission E in the making, unless it’s a test mule for a Cayenne Coupe. If we were to make a wager, we’re dealing with the former. As a reminder, it’s not the first time when a weird-looking Panamera poses for the spy camera since a somewhat similar test car was caught back in August 2016.

Taking into account the Mission E is due to come out in production guise in 2019, the timing seems just about right for Porsche to be out there with early test mules. We already know the road-going model will keep most of the concept’s design and hardware, so there is a lot to get excited about. Not only was the showcar at the 2015 IAA a stunner, but it also had some impressive technical specifications.

Codenamed “J1,” the Mission will be underpinned by a new platform and will be powered by a pair of electric motors delivering in excess of 600 hp (440 kW). It’s going to be an all-wheel-drive EV, one that is expected to match the concept’s performances: 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in less than three seconds, 0-124 mph (0-200 kph) in fewer than 12 seconds, and a top speed in excess of 155 mph (250 kph).

As for range, the Mission E had enough electric juice for more than 300 miles (482 km) between charges. The concept’s Porsche Turbo Charging system granted an 80-percent charge in just 15 minutes, and we know it’s going to make the transition to the production model.

Photos: Automedia, CarPix