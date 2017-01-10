If you visit the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, be sure to check out two beautiful Singers. Not the type that you’ll find at choir practice, that is, but rather two example of the incredible work of Singer Vehicle Design. The cars are gorgeous, and we know you want to check them out in the photo gallery below.

The two Porsche 911s, reimagined by Singer Vehicle Design, are at the Michelin tires booth, adjacent to the Nissan booth on the show floor. And they’ll still be here on public days; be sure to take a quick look if you’re attending.

The cars are here because all Singer Vehicle Design creations wear Michelin Pilot Sport PS2 tires. The two companies have a business relationship and thought it was a natural opportunity to create some buzz about both the tires and some pretty cars by displaying these show-stopping creations on the show floor.

These particular cars, named The Monaco Commission and The London Commission, were custom-ordered and already have been sold to their new owners, and are on loan to Michelin. This is the first time the cars are on display publicly, Michelin representatives told me.

The blue car is The Monaco Commission. It’s got a 4.0-liter engine with a six-speed manual gearbox, Ohlins suspension, Brembo brakes, carbon fiber bodywork, gorgeous “square-weave” interior carpeting, and of course, Michelin Pilot Sport PS2 rubber.

The London Commission, meanwhile, has the same basic mechanicals but diverges in its color, interior trim, and intentions. With carbon fiber, track-focused bucket seats, as well as Michelin Pilot Competition slick tires, it’s intended more for circuit than street.