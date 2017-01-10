Skoda's 'Heart of the Brand' gets a mid-cycle refresh bringing a slight increase in length and a wider rear track.
The Skoda Octavia facelift has received its proper premiere at an event organized in Vienna, Austria tonight. On this occasion, VW’s Czech brand has published an extensive gallery with the revised model in a multitude of flavors, including the more luxurious Laurin & Klement, the rugged Scout, and the sporty RS.
Although it’s only a facelift, the refreshed Octavia is actually a few millimeters longer than before. In addition, the width of the rear track has increased by 20 or 30 mm, depending on version. For example, the RS’ rear track is now 30 mm wider than before.
Skoda is axing the optional bi-xenon + LED daytime running lights of the “old” Octavia’s headlights to make way for a full-LED setup. At the back, the mildly updated taillights are going to be offered in two versions. Although Skoda doesn’t go into any details, in the online configurator there is a “top LED” option, which likely refers to an all-LED setup.
As for power, Skoda is selling the regular Octavia with a total of four TSI and four TDI engines, while a CNG variant is also available. With one exception, the units have been essentially carried over and vary in output from 86 hp (63 kW) to 184 hp (135 kW). The exception we’re talking about is the 150-hp 2.0 TDI that from now on will be available with a seven-speed, dual-clutch gearbox on the all-wheel-drive Octavia, such as the aforementioned Scout. It’s actually the first time when an AWD-equipped Octavia gets a seven-speed DSG.
The high-performance RS with its 2.0 TSI engine now develops 230 hp, which represents a 10-hp increase and matches the now defunct limited-run RS 230. Oddly enough, Skoda had promised to introduce “an exclusive high performance RS version” at the event, but there was no sign of it. That being said, we have a hunch it will be revealed very soon. The 2.0 TDI-powered Octavia RS will soldier on with the same 184 hp (135 kW) and a choice of either FWD or AWD.
Both RS models sit 15 mm lower than the lesser Octavias and are available with an array of 17- to 19-inch alloy wheels. The dynamic duo also gets an ESC stability system with XDS+ electronic inter-wheel lock and you can spend more to hear fake engine noise via the “Performance Sound Generator.”
Stepping inside the cabin, novelties include LED ambient lighting, Wi-Fi hotspot with LTE, two USB ports and folding tray tables in the back, a heated steering wheel, a customizable key, and a removable LED torch for the Combi. The infotainment systems have been upgraded as well, with Bolero and Amundsen growing from 6.5 to 8 inches whereas the top-of-the-range Columbus now has a 9.2-inch touchscreen, up from the previous 8 inches. All three come with capacitive displays flanked by touch-sensitive buttons for a more modern look.
New driver assistance systems have been added as well, although most of them are going to cost you extra. Options such as Blind Spot Detect and Rear Traffic Alert are new to the Octavia, as are Trailer Assist and a Predictive Pedestrian Protection function.
The 2017 Skoda Octavia facelift is already available in most European countries, with deliveries to begin in the next couple of months.
Source: Skoda