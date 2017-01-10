Mercedes’ lineup is bigger than ever, but the model onslaught will continue in the years to come and one of the new entries is going to be a luxurious SUV. It will be a part of the relatively new Mercedes-Maybach division and will join the S-Class-based stretched sedan (the S650 Cabriolet is only a limited edition). The announcement was made by Mercedes-Benz CEO, Dr. Dieter Zetsche, while speaking to the press at the ongoing 2017 Detroit Auto Show. His exact words were: “I’d like to say you will be seeing it, but I’ll leave it at that.”

He did not go into any details, but there have been many rumors about a more luxurious version of the GLS with Maybach’s badge. It is believed it’s too late in the game for the large SUV to receive the ultra-posh treatment in this generation, so it likely means the Maybach SUV will not see the light of production day in the next couple of years.

That being said, we don’t know for sure whether what will likely be an opulent SUV will indeed be based on the GLS. As a matter of fact, the new EQ brand for electric vehicles only might be the one to include a Maybach-branded SUV at some point in the future seeing as how Mercedes’ sales boss, Matthias Luhrs, is not ruling out the idea of doing an electrified, luxurious SUV. To be fair, he was cautious while making this statement, saying it’s “too early to say” whether they will actually do it.

In an interview with Auto Express, Mercedes’ Vice President for Marketing, Dr. Jens Thiemer, revealed the Maybach brand along with the Mercedes-AMG performance arm will eventually both be electrified. Speaking of AMG and electrification, the Project One hypercar fitted with an adaptation of the W07 Formula 1 hybrid powertrain is expected to come out in the latter part of the year.

