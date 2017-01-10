Honda has set an ambitious plan for two-thirds of all its sales to come from electrified models by 2030, and the first major step towards achieving it will be the market launch of a dedicated new hybrid vehicle. The Japanese manufacturer is still keeping most of the details regarding this new car in secret, but it will be powered by a dual-motor system, based on the hybrid powertrain of the Accord Hybrid.

The new hybrid will be launched in 2018 and will be produced at an existing Honda plant in the United States. Additional details will be announced closer to launch.

"Half of the all-new models Honda will launch in the United States in the coming two years will be electrified vehicles," Takahiro Hachigo, president and CEO of Honda, confirmed. "In the long term, electrified vehicles are key to the future of carbon-free mobility."







As of late 2016, Honda is selling its fuel-cell-powered 2017 Clarity to customers in California at very competitive lease rates. You can have the zero-emissions sedan for $369 a month plus $2,499 due at signing for a 36-month lease. You will be allowed to cover 20,000 miles a year, and will get $15,000 of free H2 fill-ups over the length of the contract.

Unfortunately, due to the lack of hydrogen infrastructure, Honda is selling the Clarity only to customers who live or work near one of the brand’s 12 approved FCEV dealers - six locations in Southern California, five in the Bay Area, and one in Sacramento. Honda promises that, as the refueling network improves, it will start selling the sedan in more areas.

Six examples of the vehicle were shipped to Europe for demonstrational purposes. They’ll be on the road in London, England, and Copenhagen, Denmark, as part of the Hydrogen for Innovative Vehicles (HyFIVE) EU demonstration.

Note: Honda Accord Hybrid pictured.

Source: Honda