Subtle tweaks both inside and out make the feline even more appealing.

The 2018 model year brings a bevy of updates for the F-Type, beginning on the outside with some discreet changes for the front bumper, although you’ll have to be a diehard Jaguar fan with a magnifying glass to spot the tweaks. A more important novelty would have to be the full-LED headlights lending the big cat with a more high-tech appearance.

That’s about it in terms of changes on the outside, unless you’re taking into account that hood-mounted GoPro. It’s there in some of the images to emphasize the collaboration between Jaguar and the well-known action camera manufacturer. 2018MY F-Type owners will be able to download an app called “ReRun,” which as you might have guessed already will show real-time footage via the GoPro camera mounted on the car. It will be possible by hooking up your smartphone wirelessly to the camera and also linking it to the car’s new Touch Pro infotainment system through a USB port before beginning to record.

2018 Jaguar F-Type
2018 Jaguar F-Type

Jaguar is also installing new lightweight and slimmer seats providing increased ergonomics and greater comfort while shaving off more than 8 kg (17.7 lbs) compared to the previous seats. The frame is made from pressure diecast magnesium alloy and the seats are going to be available in Sport and Performance versions, with both heating and cooling available.

Read also:

Lastly, 2018 model year also welcomes an F-Type 400 Sport Launch Edition available only for this model year exclusively with the supercharged 3.0-liter V6 upgraded by 20 horsepower to churn a total of 400 hp. Available in both rear- and all-wheel-drive flavors, the special edition is fitted with an eight-speed Quickshift gearbox and comes as standard with a mechanical limited slip differential.

You’ll be able to tell it apart from the other F-Types by the yellow and dark satin grey “400 Sport” badges and the Yulong White, Santorini Black, or Indus Silver body paint. More “400 Sport” branding is noticeable on the inside where there is yellow contrast stitching to spice things up.

2018 Jaguar F-Type
2018 Jaguar F-Type

Pricing is already out in U.K. where the base model kicks off at £51,450 OTR while the SVR flagship will set you back a cool £110,000. Sales are scheduled to being from the first quarter of 2017.

To find out all of the changes the 2018MY is bringing, check out the press release below.

Source: Jaguar

 

Be part of something big